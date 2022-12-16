Raphael Varane - France camp in chaos with Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate among ill players - James Williamson/Getty Images

Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate are the latest players to fall victim to a virus that is sweeping through the France squad ahead of Sunday’s World Cup Final.

The French have introduced social distancing measures to try and halt its spread but five players have now been diagnosed – with Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman all affected. Konate is understood to be more ill than Varane.

There have even been suggestions that the illness was picked up during the quarter-final against England with France’s staff trying to work out a timeline and its origin. But there is no evidence to support this.

The more likely explanation is that the bug has been contracted in the way that many people have fallen ill in Qatar during the tournament. Air-conditioning in stadiums, hotels and training facilities has been blamed in some quarters while earlier in the World Cup players, including the Brazil squad, complained of sore throats and coughs.

Many visitors to Qatar have struggled with Middle East respiratory syndrome which can cause fly symptoms.

Ibrahima Konate - James Williamson/Getty Images

Both Rabiot and Upamecano missed France’s 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco due to the flu-like illness with Coman also out.

All the players have been isolated and were not allowed to mix with their team-mates although coach Didier Deschamps is confident they will be available for the final against Argentina. However the fear is that other players may fall ill and an update is expected later today.

France have also imposed extra measures at their team hotel including social distances, greater sanitisation and ordering workers at the five-star Al-Messila Luxury Collection Resort & Spa hotel to wear masks. There is no Covid testing taking place with, it is hoped, players being kept in a bubble.

"In Doha, temperatures have fallen a little bit, you have air conditioning which is on all the time," said Deschamps. "We've had a few cases of flu-like symptoms. We are trying to be careful so it doesn't spread and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously their immune systems suffer.

Story continues

After beating Morocco, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said the players were being told to use hand sanitiser while Deschamps confirmed Upamecano and Coman were “feverish” and could not play.

The theory that the virus was contracted through contact with the England players – Declan Rice had missed training for a day through illness but was not suffering from the same symptoms – spread after the game.

It was questioned why the Football Association asked for journalists in the mixed zone – where they talk to players – to wear masks but that was not a special request. As a precaution the FA insisted on that throughout the tournament.