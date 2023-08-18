France braces for heatwave as 19 departments placed on high alert

France is set to experience another summer heatwave over the coming days, which is forecast to be the biggest of the summer, with 19 departments already placed on orange heatwave alert by Météo-France this Friday.

According to Météo-France, "This weekend, hot weather is set to intensify, particularly in the southern half of the country. It looks set to be long-lasting and intense, with values sometimes in excess of 40°C in the southeast from Sunday onwards ... [and] are expected to continue until at least the middle of next week."

Forecasters also added that on a comparable scale for France, this latest weather event looks set to be the hottest of the summer, and also of the "highest of intensity."

This Friday, a total of 19 départements have been placed under orange heatwave alert – on a vast diagonal line stretching from the South West to Alsace – and extending far east to the Alps.

A further 21 departments are under yellow heatwave alert.

'Heat dome' weather event

According to climatologists, a vast static anticyclone will create a so-called "heat dome", trapping warm air under a blanket and heating it up by compression over the coming days.

The heat's intensity is expected to peak by early next week – most likely Tuesday or Wednesday.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty about the middle of the week," explained Christelle Robert, forecaster at Météo-France, during a Thursday afternoon briefing.

