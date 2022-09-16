France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad

France boss Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in the national squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Mr Pogba, 29, is yet to play this season on his return to Juventus after damaging his meniscus.

He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield when France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, but the football manager has said that he will not pick Pogba for the squad if he’s not fully fit.

