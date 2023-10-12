France bans pro-Palestine protests amid fears of civil unrest

France has been an advocate of the two-state solution to solve conflict between Israel and Palestine - SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS

France has banned all pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas’s attack on Israel, saying such demonstrations pose a threat to public order.

The ban came a day after Germany outlawed a pro-Palestinian protest scheduled to take place in the capital Berlin on Wednesday.

It also came amid reports that president Emmanuel Macron had told party leaders that discussions on freeing French hostages held by Hamas were underway.

Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, said in a note to regional prefects that the demonstrations were “likely to generate disturbances to public order”, adding that organisers should face arrest.

Earlier, Mr Darmanin had suggested that some protests would be given the green light – or not – on a case-by-case basis. Several were planned for Thursday, including one in Paris.

“The Palestinian cause is an absolutely respectable one, France has always considered that we need two states, an Israeli one and a Palestinian one...but if it is a demonstration of support for Hamas ... it’s no,” he said.

However, he later confirmed that given current tensions, all should be currently “systematically banned”.

In the note, Mr Darmanin also called on prefects to ensure the “systematic and visible protection of all places frequented by the French of Jewish faith” in the form of “fixed points at the time of worship in the case of synagogues or at the entrance and exit in the case of schools”.

“Foreign perpetrators” of possible anti-Semitic offences, the note went on, “must systematically have their residence permits withdrawn, and their expulsion implemented without delay”.

The ban came as president Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Thursday to call for unity and try to prevent any spillover of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in France, where there has been a rise in antisemitic acts.

The foreign ministry said that 100 acts of anti-Semitism had been recorded in France since the Hamas attack leading to 24 arrests.

“Since Saturday and the terrorist massacres in Israel, there have been over a hundred antisemitic acts, mainly graffiti and swastikas,” Mr Darmanin told France Inter radio, “but also insults ... and people arrested with a knife at the entrance of a school or synagogue ... and a drone flying over a Jewish place of worship.”

Twenty-four people have been arrested, and the government has ordered 10,000 police to protect some 500 sites.

Mr Darmanin said France’s intelligence services saw no specific terrorist threats against the country’s Jewish community, but that threats could come from individuals rather than organised groups.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Macron met political party leaders to discuss the situation and seek common ground.

The Leftist France Unbowed party has been heavily criticised by other groups for failing to call Hamas a “terrorist” organisation, instead referring to Saturday’s attack as one perpetrated by “Palestinian armed forces”.

During the meeting, several party leaders, including Jordan Bardella of the National Rally, expressed concerns that the conflict could be “imported” to France.

Eric Ciotti, head of the conservative Republicans, called for sanctions against Iran and Qatar, accused of funding Hamas.

‘Israel sought to bolster Hamas’

Mr Macron reportedly said that “Hamas has benefited for decades from several sources of funding and without doubt those who have given the plus is Israel”.

“It’s not totally false to say that Israel may have at one point sought to bolster Hamas (to weaken the Palestinian authority) but this response surprised me,” one political representative present told Le Parisien.

Mr Macron told them that 11 French citizens had been killed (the figure has since gone up to 12) in the attack and that four children were among the 17 missing.

Esther, the grandmother of 12-year-old Eitan, who is among the missing, urged Mr Macron to help.

“I am begging you as a grandmother,” she said on BFM TV.

“He is a French citizen, I’m sure you want to help me ensure he comes back.”

More Jews have left France for Israel in recent years than at any other time since the Jewish state was created in 1948, with many citing rising anti-Semitism as a factor.

