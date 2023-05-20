France asks US for extra protection from resurgent Islamist terror threat

Emmanuel Macron Joe Biden France US presidents politics terrorism Islamist risk security boost 2024 Olympics - Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

France’s interior minister has appealed to the US for increased security assistance, saying that Islamist terrorism remains the “primary threat” to Europe ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Calling for greater collaboration between the French and US intelligence services, Gerald Darmanin said that “for Europeans and for France, the primary risk is Sunni Islamist terrorism”.

While the US faces growing domestic concerns, Washington should remain alert to the danger of terrorist attacks, Mr Darmanin told the AFP news agency during an interview in New York.

He said: “At a time when the Americans maybe have a more domestic vision of challenges – white supremacy, repeated shootings, conspiracy – they must not forget what appears to us in Europe as the first threat: Sunni terrorism.”

Pointing to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, France’s military withdrawal from the Sahel region in Africa, where it had been combatting an Islamist insurgency, and the “reconstitution” of the Islamic State, Mr Darmanin said these “are times of significant risk”.

In particular, he warned of the risk of operatives from terrorist groups infiltrating France in order to carry out “a Bataclan-type attack”, referring to the 2015 attacks in Paris which killed 130 people, including 90 at the Bataclan theatre.

He also gave the example of stabbing attacks after becoming radicalised, such as “someone who takes a knife, goes into a bakery and kills people”.

In November 2021, a French police officer was seriously wounded in Cannes by a man claiming to act “in the name of the Prophet.”

Earlier that April, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said France would “never give in to Islamist terrorism” after a policewoman was fatally stabbed in Rambouillet, near Paris.

Mr Darmanin concluded a two-day visit to Washington and New York aimed at boosting police and judicial co-operation between France and the US in the fight against terrorism and serious crime.

He spoke with Lisa Monaco, the US deputy attorney general, and Alejandro Mayorkas, the US homeland security secretary, and visited the FBI training centre in Quantico, Virginia.

In New York, he met Keechant Sewell, the city’s police commissioner, to discuss public order and security arrangements for major international events, noting that France was gearing up for the 2024 Olympics as well as the Rugby World Cup and Pope Francis’s visit to Marseille later this year.

