France and Argentina rise in Fifa rankings after Qatar feats but Brazil stay top

World Cup winners Argentina and runners-up France both rose a place in the national team rankings of the world football's governing body Fifa. But Brazil are likely to be anointed 'Team of the Year' for topping the charts in December.

Argentina, who won the final on 18 December following a penalty shootout to claim their third World Cup trophy, moved up to second.

France, who failed in their attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, climbed to third.

Belgium dropped two places to fourth following their disastrous campaign in Qatar.

They went into the tournament as one of the favourites.

But they were eliminated after the group stages following a fortunate win over Canada, a draw with Croatia and defeat to eventual semi-finalists Morocco who advanced 11 places to 11th – their best position since the rankings were created in 1992.

The berth also makes them the top team in Africa on the back of their run to the semi-final – the first side from the continent to reach the last four in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

The rankings are used by Fifa as part of the calculation, or the main reason for seedings in international competitions.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Pele to stay in hospital in Brazil over Christmas for cancer treatment

Les Bleus return home as national heros despite World Cup loss

Messi? Mbappé? Or can Griezmann tip balance in France Argentina World Cup final?