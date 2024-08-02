France and Argentina clash at final whistle of Olympic grudge match

France and Argentina players square up at the final whistle - REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An early goal was enough for France to beat Argentina and reach the men’s Olympics football semi-finals in a match that culminated in a fight breaking out between the players after the final whistle.



There was pushing back and forth for several minutes before the players and staff were separated in a continuation of the frayed tensions between the two countries.



Last month, a racism scandal erupted following a video of Argentina players -–including Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez – singing a racist song about French players of African heritage as they celebrated their Copa America victory.



On Friday, Argentina’s players were booed throughout the match by a hostile crowd. The first few Argentina players came out to booing almost an hour before kick-off while their national anthem was also met with a chorus of jeers and whistles.



France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home in the fifth minute for Thierry Henry’s team, which was enough to see them through. The hosts will face Egypt in the last four.

France 1 Argentina 0: as it happened

11:04 PM BST

Police act quickly to ensure melee did not extend to crowd

Police officers separate France and Argentina fans

Police try to separate the fans at the final whistle

10:33 PM BST

Still no footage from the tunnel sadly

There was definitely a melee on the field that was taklen down the tunnel.

We hear that Enzo Millot was sent off for his behaviour after the final whistle so that’s him out of Monday’s semi-final.

10:21 PM BST

Full time verdict

10:20 PM BST

Players square up at final whistle

France captain Alexandre Lacazette points the finger

France's Millot is restrained by the referee - REUTERS/Susana Vera

10:13 PM BST

Last four

Semi-final line-up:

Monday Aug 5

Morocco vs Spain, Marseille 5pm

France v Egypt, Lyon 8pm

Friday Aug 9

Final, Parc des Princes, 8pm

Otamendi takes umbrage

10:07 PM BST

France’s players are back out to celebrate with the fans

So the stramash cannot have detained them too long.

10:06 PM BST

Argentina were not robbed or unlucky

They spaffed a couple of golden chances so unless something was said, which it probably was, there was no reason for Argentina to feel so aggrieved. They started the ill feeling with their racist bilge in the first place.

10:04 PM BST

No idea what the beef is

But it continues into the tunnel as both sets of players run down to carry it on. Mascherano was to the fore. The referee and linesmen are the only ones left on the pitch.

10:02 PM BST

Full time: France 1 Argentina 0

And it’s all kicked off between the players. Argentina were always at boiling point.

10:01 PM BST

90+11 min: France 1 Argentina 0

France’s naivety in refusing to take it into the corner almost invites disaster but the defence manages to thwart the umpteenth Argentina counter-attack.

10:00 PM BST

90+10 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Gondou makes the run down the inside right as Argentina attack down the left and is prime position for a left-foot finish from the cross 10 yards out but slices his shot over the bar. Another howler, though Olise was there too.

09:58 PM BST

90+9 min: France 1 Argentina 0

France give the ball away foolishly and Argentina break quickly with requisite urgency until Simeone uses Etcheverry as a decoy and shoots from 20 yards. It keeps rising and on into orbit.

09:57 PM BST

90+7 min: France 1 Argentina 0

In comes the free kick and when it’s bustled across the box it falls to Otamendi to try a bicycle kick and Olise nips it away before he can gyroscope his ageing body. He was offside anyway.

09:56 PM BST

90+5 min: France 1 Argentina 0

France refuse to commit anyone up for the corner and Argentina pick it off and head upfield. Magassa is immediately booked for a foul and a shove on Etcheverry when he hit the deck.

09:55 PM BST

90+4 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Smart save from Restes at his near post saves Gondou’s shot from the left. He closed his legs to make the block. France take the rebound upfield and earn a corner and take their time over it.

Last France sub:

Magassa ⇢ Millot.

09:53 PM BST

90+2 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Argentina free-kick 45 yards out. Almada floats it to the back post, Otamendi heads it back to 20 yards and the last sub Etcheverry snatches at it and blazes a shot over.

09:51 PM BST

90 min: France 1 Argentina 0

After all that, the fourth official signals 10 minutes of added time.

Threatening to boil over in the stands after the VAR cancellation of Mateta’s goal. One fan in the upper tier chucked a cup towards the pitch when a foul on Locko was not given, thankfully it did not reach much further than row N of the tier below. Both benches looked animated as the referee checked his monitor will be interesting to see handshakes, or not, when this game concludes. I suspect we might have some extra time.

09:50 PM BST

No goal

The referee judges that Akliouche went over the ball with reckless play and the goal is scrubbed out. He addresses the crowd in strident English to tell them why and also books Akliouche.

You could say Fernandez’s slide was complicit in the foul and that being caught by Akliouche’s foot didn’t effect the ricochet.

09:46 PM BST

Hang on. It’s going to VAR

For an Akliouche foul in the build-up.

09:43 PM BST

GOAL!

France 2 Argentina 0 (Olise) Henry is pumped on the sidelines, running to the corner to celebrate. Kalimuendo turns and drives in from the right to feed Akliouche who dribbles into the box and is tackled by Ezequiel Fernandez and the ball ricochets off his shin and through to Olise who shoots through Garcia’s legs, clipping the defender’s knee as it went through so not a perfect nutmeg and is deflected in.

09:43 PM BST

83 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Akliouche, the Monaco midfielder, has dazzling feet and knocks it away from Garcia who is late planting his boot and so stands on his foot and is booked.

09:41 PM BST

81 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Gondou storms down the left and cuts it back to Fiorentina’s Beltran who thumps his left foot shot into Bade. Mateta has the armband and gees up the crowd when France break to earn a corner.

09:39 PM BST

79 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Two France changes:

Akliouche ⇢ Chotard

Kalimuendo ⇢ Lacazette.

09:38 PM BST

77 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Otamendi is livid to be penalised for knocking Sildillia down as they went up for a header in the box.

09:36 PM BST

75 min: France 1 Argentina 0

The rarely seen substituted second-half substitute.

Gondou ⇢ Soler.

Argentina switch to three at the back.

09:34 PM BST

73 min: France 1 Argentina 0

France break after mugging the so far hapless Alvarez. This time they hold on to the ball but they are showing their fatigue and Henry needs to inject some freshness.

09:31 PM BST

71 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Alvarez holds on to the ball 35 yards out after some zippy interpassing and he turns it round the corner for Soler on the overlap but he fires his cross straight at the keeper.

09:29 PM BST

69 min: France 1 Argentina 0

France corner on the right and almost a recreation of their opening goal only this time Mateta bludgeons Olise’s near-post cross into the side-netting.

All getting a bit Coldplay now inside L’Elephant Blanc stadium here in Bordeaux, thousands in the crowd have turned on their phone torches for no apparent reason and are waving them in the air like they just don’t care (about their battery life). Game has calmed down which is what Francee would have wanted. A bit more composure from Lacazette in particular and they might have had a chance to double their lead. Biggest cheer of the night was for the bookings for Mascherano and sub Beltran for cheeking the ref.

09:27 PM BST

67 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Mateta almost pulls off a one-two to play Lacazette into the box to shoot but when Amione comes round on the cover, Lacazette clips his heels before getting to the pass.

09:26 PM BST

65 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Alvarez is teed up to the left of the penalty spot but pumps his half-volley over the bar. good lay-off from Beltran. Perhaps it bobbled a little? Nah. Looked sweet on the replay.

09:25 PM BST

63 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Time for Beltran to come on, already on a yellow card.

Beltran ⇢ Zenon

Locko ⇢ Truffert.

Egypt have won the third quarter-final, beating Paraguay on penalties and join Morocco and Spain in the semis.

09:22 PM BST

61 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Lacazette dribbles through the middle and seems to dive when Amione sticks his foot out. The game is on a knife edge in terms of simmering over decorum wise.

Beltran was the booked substitute not Gondou.

Mascherano is booked for protesting

09:18 PM BST

59 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Almada’s close control and wall pass sets up Alvarez for a left-foot shot from the right of the D which he floats dpwn Restes’ throat.

09:17 PM BST

57 min: France 1 Argentina 0

It’s all Argentina in terms of possession as France can’t keep the ball. But they are yet to thread the needle with the final pass.

09:16 PM BST

55 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Alvarez breaks down the right, cuts in to cross and latches on to the rebound when he fires it straight into Lukeba. he is then judged to have barged Lukeba over illegally and Mascherano is booked for protesting as is a sub, Luciano Gondou, for some sarcasm.

09:14 PM BST

54 min: France 1 Argentina 0

France waste the free-kick with a long ball up the left that Chotard does well to keep from going for a goal-kick.

09:13 PM BST

53 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Argentina have continued where they left off as the dominant side. Medina is booked for a high boot on Lukeba as they convereged on a bouncing ball.

09:11 PM BST

51 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Lacazette brings down Alvarez just outside the France penalty area. Free-kick, right of centre, parallel with the post. Alvarez tries to take it quickly and hits it flush into the wall. Millot is penalised for a foul after Olise’s counter breaks down when he runs out of gas on a solo 60 yard burst and heads back towards his own goal.

09:09 PM BST

49 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Fernandez lofts a diagonal out to the right. Simeone wins it in the air but heads it infield and Truffert snaps on to the ball before Simeone can take a second touch.

09:07 PM BST

48 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Alvarez can’t make the ball stick after Argentina shift it up to him and Lacazette brings it away, drawing the foul.

09:06 PM BST

46 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Half-time sub for Argentina: Soler of Lanus replaces Di Cesare of Racing. Soler goes to left-back and Amione comes infield to centre-half.

08:53 PM BST

Half-time verdict

It is a game on the cusp of something, France need to work out how to shut it down. Argentina making all of the running as the half drew on, and they are unlucky not to go in level given the number of terrifying balls which flew across France’s box from wide areas. France have attacked them centrally but been let down by loose control from their attacking players when the ball has reached them in promising territory. The other possibility is of wide-scale temper loss. Mateta got embroiled in some near-literal Argy-bargy towards the end of the half after a confected row over whether Argentina should stop play for the injury to Truffert. Referee intervened in the end anyway, no harm done. But you can see that there are a few players relaxed about this spilling over. Otamendi has been in the referee’s ear throughout and Mateta, Kone and Lacazette all take turns to have a word before heading down the tunnel.

08:52 PM BST

Half-time: France 1 Argentina 0

Very even game on the whole after a terrific start from France. Argentina grew into it and had a lot of probing spells in the last 20 minutes. Otamendi is still going on at the referee as is Lacazette but eventually both walk off for an orange segment.

08:50 PM BST

45+3 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Argentina are riled with the referee for stopping play after Truffert collided with Rulli. Argentina mob the referee and Truffert and Mateta goes to intervene. Otamendi points at him from close range and tells him to do one. Lacazette defuses the situation, the captain ushering his strike partmer away.

08:47 PM BST

45+2 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Garcia makes a rare foray down the right and crosses. Truffert sticks out a leg and the ball whistles across the face of goal, two yards from the line, and France scramble it upfield.

08:46 PM BST

45 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Zenon made a fine run but looked up and found Alvarez and Simeone nowhere near the box. He had to settle for a corner but is rightly hacked off with the lack of support. France defend the corner competently.

Three minutes of stoppage time are signalled.

08:44 PM BST

43 min: France 1 Argentina 0

France break through the middle with Olise dribbling infield then hitting an inside-out pass as Mateta peeled away from Otamendi who gave him a shove that knocked him off balaance as he ran to the byline to cross straight down Rulli’s throat.

08:42 PM BST

41 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Kone is booked which will mean a suspension if they make the semi-final for a sliding foul on Amione who was in full flight. Argentina now have the momentum but they are guilty of overplaying around the France penalty area.

08:39 PM BST

39 min: France 1 Argentina 0

The France fans are bouncing as Kone receives treatment.

08:38 PM BST

37 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Something of a sitter for Simeone, Diego’s lad, at the back post. Fernandez slipped the ball down the left of the box for his Boca team-mate Medina. He shoots into the sliding Bade and the ball comes back to him even though he is now on his backside. He improvises a lobbed pass with his right across the box and Simeone races on to head it eight yards out and Restes scrambling across from near to far post but he thumps it over the bar.

Simeone heads over

08:35 PM BST

35 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Amione goes down when Mateta backs into him when challenging for a header. Probably a foul but not the violation of Amione he seems to be implying with his two rolls.

Olise was geeing up the crowd before taking his corner, it doesn’t feel like they need much encouragement. Notwithstanding the persistent Mexican waving which I think we can all agree is a scourge on not just football but the Olympics as a whole, they’re making a great noise. Not quite sold out here but the Allez Les Bleus chants are plenty loud. Just a sense that the game is a bit loose for the hosts at the minute. Not much midfield to speak of for either team which means Argentina have had a few glimpses of goal without having to work very hard for them. It’s the sort of match which could run away from a team who seemed comfortable. Bit of a coaching challenge for Thierry Henry.

08:33 PM BST

33 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Olise lollipops his way through three stepovers after Almada loses the ball cheaply and Kone drives it upfield to the new Bayern Munich man. Olsie takes it on the right side of the box, shows off his skills but can’t find an opening so sries to stab a shot through the narrowest of gaps and can’t manage to force it.

08:30 PM BST

31 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Zenon spins in the corner, Otamendi gets free and heads it into the turf whence it sits up nicely for Restes.

08:29 PM BST

29 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Alvarez, wearing the No 9 shirt, drifts out to the right and cuts back in to roll the ball across the 18-yard line for Fernandez who rifles a left-foot shot that was heading for the top right but Restes was a match for it and slapped it behind at full-stretch.

08:28 PM BST

27 min: France 1 Argentina 0

What is it with the Ligue 1 talent drain to the Bundesliga? Sildillia plays for Freiburg, Lukeba for RB Leipzig, Kone for Gladbach and Millot for Stuttgart?

08:27 PM BST

25 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Allez Les Bleus! Rolls around the stadium. France break through the Argentina lines again with a lovely pass from Chotard down the left for Truffert. The Rennes left-back whips over the cross and Otamendi sticks it behind for a corner which Argentina scramble away for another.

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

08:24 PM BST

22 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Rulli makes an extraordinary and unnecessary headlong forward dive to double punch a free-kick away and inadvertently sets up a break for Zenon and the Boca midfielder hares up the left, stays ahead of his pursuers and then drags his left-foot shot from 20 yards past the far post.

08:21 PM BST

20 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Excellent save by Rulli after Lacazette set up Mateta to hammer a shot that the Ajax keeper turns away with steel-like wrists.

08:20 PM BST

Feelgood early lead

The words “GOAL! BUT!” Flash up on the big screen, which Premier League teams should adopt to warn of the possibility of VAR involvement and France have the lead with a routine which may have been perfected on a training ground in Beckenham. This is proceeding exactly as Theirry Henry and fans of international diplomacy would want. A feelgood early lead, the wronged nation feeling good about itself and a Mexican wave after nine minutes. Only minor hint of needle so far was Otamendi moaning to ref about Lacazette going down too easily and a few others sticking their beaks in.

08:19 PM BST

18 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Brilliant chance for Millot after exceptional work by Mateta bullocking down the right. he storms past Amione and crosses to the left of the penalty spot. Millot takes it first time but his cushioned trap isn’t soft enough and he spins to try to get another touch with a flick of the heel but the chance has gone and Otamendi stops it with his shins.

08:17 PM BST

16 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Kone takes the ball off Almada and glides 40 yards upfield to pass to Lacazette who shields it on the left but cannot set up the cross. Argentina come back and play it long to try to hit France on the counter but again France defend solidly.

08:14 PM BST

14 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Mascherano is telling his players to try to keep hold of the ball and calm down. They have been drawn into playing too frenetically.

08:13 PM BST

12 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Lacazette goes down clutching his face after fouling Fernnadez and is given the free-kick. Ezequiel Fernandez was trying to wriggle away from his clutches.

08:10 PM BST

9 min: France 1 Argentina 0

Argentina take a quick free-kick, sliding it down the left for Zenon but he is tackled by Millot who only just fails to release Olise up the right as his pass skips out of play for a throw.

08:08 PM BST

7 min: France 1 Argentina 0

France have started like a train, roared on by a raucous crowd and if they can keep feeding off each other and keep the tempo high, it’s going to feel like being swarmed by angry blue wasps for Argentina.

08:05 PM BST

GOAL!

France 1-0 Argentina (Mateta) A goal made in Thornton Heath. Olise takes the corner with his left from the right and he bends an in swinger to the near post where Mateta maks the perfect front-post peel and heads it in at the far post. BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM/ MATETA’S IN THE ROOM/ THERE AINT NO STRIKER BETTER/ THAN JEAN-PHILLIPE MATETA.

Mateta opens the scoring for France

08:04 PM BST

5 min: France 0 Argentina 0

Olise pops up down the right and is fed down the line by Balde. He tries to race up the byline but Amione block-tackles him and the ball goes behind for a corner.

08:03 PM BST

3 min: France 0 Argentina 0

Michael Olise brings the ball forward in the No10 position, at the tip of a diamond midfield, and demands a free-kick when trying to get past Medina but the referee tells him to get up.

08:02 PM BST

1 min: France 0 Argentina 0

Blimey, the co-commentator is Adam Virgo. Niche even for Eurosport. Amione, who is at left-back for Argentina, is tripped by Millot and Argentina have a free-kick on halfway.

08:00 PM BST

Argentina flag-waver unmolested

Predictable disrespect of the Himno Nacional Argentino, but the booing died down as it went on, returning as it concluded. A chap close to the press box was standing proudly flapping his flag with no issues. You sense that the countries might be able to put this unpleasant incident behind them if this game goes off without a hitch. Which probably means with a France win of some variety.

07:59 PM BST

By contrast

La Marseillaise is raucously sung. It remains the king of anthems. No, you’re wrong.

07:56 PM BST

The announcement of the Argentina anthem

Is resoundingly booed and whistled. The players belt it out as many in the crowd continue to jeer. Boos greet its ending, too.

07:55 PM BST

Out come the teams

France in all blue. Argentina in the greatest of all international kits. France’s shirts are by Nike even though the Olympic supplier is Le Coq Sportif. FFF muts insist on its own sponsors.

07:37 PM BST

Le Bird

07:35 PM BST

Your teams

France Restes, Sildialli, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert, Millot, Kone, Chotard, Olise, Mateta, Lacazette.

Subs Nkambadio, Akliouche, Kalimuendo, Doue, Locko, Magassa, Cherki.

Argentina Rulli, Garcia, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Amione, Zenon, Medina, Ezequiel Fernandez, Almada, Simeone, Alvarez. Subs Brey, Soler, Echeverri, Lujan, Hezze, Gondou, Beltran.

07:34 PM BST

Early boos

Bonsoir from Bordeaux, where the Argentinian goalkeepers have just come out for their warm-up to fierce boos and whistles from a stadium that is perhaps a quarter full. That opprobrium will only increase as more fans make their way in. There’s an E Fernandez starting in central midfield but thankfully it’s Ezequiel from Boca Juniors rather than Enzo after his video nasty following the Copa America. It is jumping outside, huge queues for the bar and food stands in a makeshift fanzone three hours before kick-off. Argentine fans vastly outnumbered but those in Messi shirts were not being harassed by a family-heavy crowd. Before this evening descends into potential unpleasantness a word on this stadium which is absolutely stunning. Held up by hundreds of stately white poles which means you can see the banks of seats from underneath, quite mind-bending, quite beautiful, shame about the team who play here. FC Girondins de Bordeaux are six-time champions of France but will start next season in the French equivalent of League One (confusingly not named “Ligue Un”... in fact perhaps that’s our system being confusing). They’ve been punished with relegation for financial impropriety. They might be struggling to fill 42,000 for visits from the likes of Châteauroux and Quevilly-Rouen.

07:21 PM BST

Preview: Le Clash

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Olympic men’s football quarter-final between France and Argentina from the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux. The rivalry between the senior teams, after France knocked Argentina out of the 2018 Russia World Cup at the R16 stage and Argentina beat the defending champions on penalties in the final in Doha four years later, was already intense before Enzo Fernández was foolish enough to join in singing a racist song bout France’s black players and even more foolishly live-streamed it. He has subsequently apologised after being criticised by a couple of Chelsea team-mates but precious few of his compatriots or, indeed, high profile players. But the men wearing the Argentina shirt tonight, including Nicolás Otamendi and Julián Alvarez will feel the wrath of the crowd tonight. Little wonder it has been called Le Clash with a nod to Messrs Strummer, Jones, Simonon and Headon/Chimes.

France, coached by Thierry Henry and captained by Alexandre Lacazette, Gooner royalty and minor royalty respectively, dispatched USA, Guinea and New Zealand in the group, scoring seven and keeping three clean sheets. Argentina opened with defeat by Morocco, the match with the 17 minutes of stoppage time and a VAR intervention almost two hours after the players had left the field because of crowd incursions, but then beat Iraq and Ukraine to qualify for the knockout phase.

Argentina’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, has won two Olympic gold medals as a player on both occasions of Argentina’s triumph in 2004 and 2008, while France have won the title only once, in 1984, the same year they won the Euros at home. “Another competition is starting, everything changes. We haven’t conceded a single goal at the tournament. You could concede one in the quarter-final, then you’re out. We need to stay composed and focused. [Argentina are] a very good team: They have youth and experience in every department.”