France announces evacuation from Niger as Britons urged to register

Anti-France protests in Niamey, Niger The sign reads ‘Down with France, long live Putin’ (AP)

Britons in Niger have been urged to register with the Foreign Office after France announced an evacuation of its citizens following a military coup in the West African country.

UK citizens should record their name, location and contact details online or on a dedicated phone line, the Foreign Office said.

Government sources declined to say whether the move heralds a full evacuation from the former French colony, in line with France’s announcement on Tuesday, or how many Britons are currently in Niger.

But the Foreign Office issued the same registration appeal prior to airlifting 2,450 Britons out of war-torn Sudan over eight days in late April and early May.

Paris said there were just under 1,200 French nationals in Niger in 2022. It announced the evacuation after rioters in Niamey targeted the French embassy and burned French flags.

“Protests can be violent and the atmosphere can change quickly and without warning,” the Foreign Office said in updated travel guidance for Niger. “We advise British nationals to remain indoors.”

The French foreign ministry said its evacuation would begin “very soon”, after a junta overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger last Wednesday.

The region’s seventh military takeover in less than three years has pitted Niger's former Western allies against the likes of Russia and other junta leaders in the country’s neighbours.

France has had troops in the region for a decade helping to fight an Islamist insurgency, but faces accusations of meddling in Niger’s internal politics.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that Sunday’s protest in front of the embassy and ensuing accusations that French soldiers shot at the crowd - which Paris denies - "have all the usual ingredients of destabilisation, the Russian-African way".

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, last week welcomed the coup in Niger, and said his forces were available to restore order.

But the Kremlin said on Monday that the situation in Niger was "cause for serious concern" and called for a swift return to constitutional order.

Some pro-junta supporters in Niamey have waved flags in praise of Vladimir Putin and denouncing France, telling the international community to stay away.

The West African regional body ECOWAS announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger on Sunday, and said it would use force if the coup leaders do not reinstate Mr Bazoum within a week.

But the military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso late on Monday issued a joint statement declaring that "any military intervention against Niger will be considered as a declaration of war” against them as well.

The two countries also denounced the ECOWAS economic sanctions as "illegal, illegitimate and inhumane", and refused to apply them.