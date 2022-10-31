France among most dangerous places to work in EU, figures show

France has the highest number of work accidents within the EU, and the second highest fatal mishaps. The numbers were published a week before a gathering of the International Labor Organisation, which opens on Monday.

According to figures published by the EU's statistics watchdog Eurostat this month, in 2020, there were 2.7 million non-fatal accidents that resulted in at least four calendar days of absence from work and 3,355 fatal accidents across the union.

There were 1444 non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employees across the EU. Romania and Bulgaria registered the lowest number, France and Denmark, with over 2,500 per 100,000 scored highest.

But the agency points out that a low incidence rate "may reflect an under-reporting problem" while a high rate could be more in line with the actual number as countries like Denmark and France have "well-established reporting/recognition systems.

Fatal accidents

Overall, 3,355 EU employees found their death in a work-related situation during 2020. It was a slight decrease from the year before, but that may be explained by the impact of the Covid pandemic which forced large segments of the EU's work force to remain at home.