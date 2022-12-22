France and allies condemn Taliban decision to ban women from universities

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the international condemnation of the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan to ban women from accessing higher education. The United States, the United Nations and the United Kingdom have also expressed their concerns.

Describing the move as deeply shocking, ministry spokeswoman, Anne-Claire Legendre added: "This decision adds to the list of countless violations and restrictions on the rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women pronounced by the Taliban.

"France recalls its constant commitment in favour of a universal right to education and its particular attention to the defence of the rights of girls, adolescents and women."

Hundreds of young women were stopped by armed guards on Wednesday from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the Taliban's announcement.

"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister for Higher Education said in a statement.

Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power in August last year, the government have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women's lives, ignoring international outrage.

World is watching

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, added: "The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan. This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban."

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said that banning women from university was a grave step backwards.



