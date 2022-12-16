France: 10 dead including five children in fire at residential building near Lyon

(Evening Standard)

Ten people, including five children, have died after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building outside the French city of Lyon, the local government said.

Officials for the Lyon and Rhone region said the cause of the fire in Vaulx-en-Velin was not known at this stage. Around 170 firefighters were at the site.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-storey residential building. A security cordon has been set up at the site of the blaze, added the local authority.

The dead children were reported to range in age from three to 15.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an investigation would be launched ino the blaze.

“We do not know the cause of the fire..there are several scenarios and a probe will be opened,” Mr Darmanin said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.

This is a breaking story...