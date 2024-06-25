France 1-1 Poland: Penalties apiece as Les Bleus forced to settle for second spot

Struggles: Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

A masked Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot but it wasn’t enough to beat Poland as France had to settle for second place in Group D.

Another tepid showing from Les Bleus saw Poland get a foothold back in the game, and Robert Lewandowski levelled with a spot-kick of his own at the second time of asking.

France will now play the runners up of Group E in the next round, which could be Romania, Belgium, Slovakia or Ukraine. Every team currently on three points in that group.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with his first European Championship goal Ã¢Â€Â“ and the first scored by a French player at Euro 2024 Ã¢Â€Â“ when he calmly slotted home a penalty given for Jakub Kiwior's clumsy challenge on Ousmane Dembele.

But Dayot Upamecano brought down Polish substitute Karol Swiderksi, which allowed Lewandowski to level from the spot in the 79th minute Ã¢Â€Â“ after his first effort was saved by Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have advanced off his line too early.

Austria finish as Group D winners, with Netherlands going through as one of the best third-placed teams.