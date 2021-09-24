Fran Kranz’s Sundance Drama ‘Mass’ Gets Sold By Kinology to Major Distributors (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mass,” Fran Kranz’s critically acclaimed searing chamber drama, is set to travel in many territories which have been sold by Paris-based outfit Kinology (“Annette,” “Ahed’s Knee”). The movie world premiered at Sundance and is playing at San Sebastian in the New Directors section.

Kranz’s screenwriting and directorial debut, “Mass” unfolds years after a tragic shooting and revolves around two sets of parents — the victim’s and the perpetrator’s — who agree to meet and talk privately in an attempt to move forward.

Since boarding the film’s international sales in June, Kinology has sold it to Australia/NZ (Madman), Scandinavia (NonStop), Spain (La Aventura), Taiwan (Hooray), Poland (Galapagos), Middle East (Front Row) and CIS (Exponenta). “Mass” was previously acquired for the U.S. (Bleecker Street), Canada (MK2 Miles End), LatAm (Sun) et UK (Sky). CAA and The Gersh Agency represented U.S. rights. Kranz produced the pic alongside Casey Wilder Mott, J.P. Ouellette and Dylan Matlock.

“Mass” has been unanimously praised by critics. Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review “‘Mass’ might be described as a talk-therapy thriller built out of memory — a psychodrama, a meditation, and benediction, all at the same time.” He said the “writing is so deft, and the actors so committed, that by the end you feel you’ve touched the burning core of something real.”

Headed by Gregoire Melin, Kinology had four films playing in competition at Cannes, two of which won awards — best director for Leos Carax’s “Annette” with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; and shared jury prize for Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee.”

