Fran Kirby double helps Chelsea defeat Bristol City to extend WSL lead

Two goals from the in-form Fran Kirby helped Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League to five points with a dominant 5-0 defeat of Bristol City at a sodden Twerton Park.

It speaks to the confidence that is currently coursing through Kirby’s veins that the first goal would come off the head of the 5ft 2in forward. The 27-year-old would get there first at the near post to lightly flick on Maren Mjelde’s corner.

The return of Kirby, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with pericarditis, has been impressive, but her resurgence, playing some of the best football of her career has been utterly remarkable.

There could perhaps be a slither of solace in the fact that the league’s bottom-placed team Bristol City kept the deficit at one goal for slightly longer than they managed in the away fixture. In September, the Vixens were five down by the 40th minute. Like that 9-0 drubbing in week two of the WSL season though, their collapse was rapid. Then, they conceded goals two to five in the space of nine minutes.

Bristol, who are under the temporary guidance of the former Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham manager Matt Beard with Tanya Oxtoby on maternity leave, had picked up just two points from their first 11 games but had secured four more, including a first win, against Brighton, in the two games before they welcomed the visit of the champions.

With the relentless pressure and slick interplay of the Australian forward Sam Kerr, Kirby, the European player of the year Pernille Harder and the England forward Beth England, and influential playmaker Ji So-yun pulling the strings behind them, it was inevitable that Chelsea would crush any hopes of a kind scoreline and increase their lead.

It would be Harder that would lash a vicious strike past goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley in the 37th minute, but the work to win the ball back by the midfielder Sophie Ingle in the buildup was crucial. Three minutes later Kirby added the third. Baggaley had done well to push the ball away from goal after it deflected off a defender but Kirby was waiting and fired high into the roof of the net — for her 11th league goal of the season, taking her to within one goal of current top scorer Vivianne Miedema.

Despite the rain lashing down and a torn-up pitch the visiting team continued to weave through the dejected Bristol lines with ease. This time it was Kerr’s turn to head home, and join Kirby on 11 WSL goals this season, after a pinpoint cross from England set her up six yards out.

A second of the half followed three minutes later. Baggaley, who was critical in preventing Chelsea (who had nine of 22 shots on target) from reaching double figures, saved well from England but the ball rebounded off the forward and was bundled over the muddy line.

Having suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton a week ago, a first defeat of the season which would dent the air of invincibility around Emma Hayes’ side, a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Arsenal and the light work made of Bristol have helped restore their swagger.

Elsewhere, a header from Danish forward Nicoline Sørensen earned Everton a point at Reading after Rachel Rowe had put the home team ahead. The 1-1 draw means Reading extend their unbeaten run to four games, with three draws sandwiching an impressive 2-0 defeat of Manchester United last Sunday, but they remain in sixth place on 19 points, below Everton on goal difference.