Fran Healy Recalls How He Ended Up In Hospital After Sausage Dog 'Mauled The S***' Out Of His Hand

Travis singer Fran Healy has told of how he wound up in hospital when an unassuming sausage dog “mauled the shit out of” his hand.

The Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter shared a detailed thread on his Twitter page, in which he revealed he saw the canine fleeing a three-car pile-up in the Hollywood hills.

“I jumped out and chased it up the hill,” he explained, pointing out that cars “bomb down our hill and [the dog] would have been toast”.

Unfortunately for the Scottish musician, the Daschund thanked him by “mauling the shit out of my left hand” when he tried to pick it up and take it to safety.

“I held on, hoping to chuck it into our porch but then I slipped and it bolted off, leaving me pishing blood all over the shop,” Fran wrote. “So much blood.

“Then all the neighbours came out and one of them called an ambulance. I ran into the house and poured alcohol over the wounds.”

As if things weren’t surreal enough, “a massive fire engine” then turned up in place of the ambulance Fran had been expecting.

“I have to say, five Calvin Klein models got out,” he joked. “And then I’m telling them about the Dachshund and they suggested urgent care… by this time there was about 20 cars waiting to pass, I’m pishing blood (by the way ladies and some boys… I totally now get the fireman thing).”

He continued: “Anyways I drove to Urgent Care on Selma and they cleaned me up good and now I’m here and my finger is patched up and bloody sore.”

Fran ended his account of the story by insisting that the offending dog is “fine”, before sharing one last unexpected detail when he disclosed it now lives in Stevie Nicks’ old home.

Fran has been with Travis for 30 years, performing on hits like Sing, Why Does It Always Rain On Me and Driftwood.

The band has released nine studio albums, including 2020’s 10 Songs, and won three Brit Awards.

