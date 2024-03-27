Fran Drescher, John Michael Higgins, Griffin Matthews & More Set For Roles In ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: After leading SAG-AFTRA through its latest round of negotiations with the AMPTP, guild President Fran Drescher (The Nanny) has been set to join the sequel to 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap, reprising her role as publicist Bobbi Flekman.

Other new additions to the cast include Don Lake (The Bonnie Hunt Show), John Michael Higgins (Best in Show), Jason Acuña (Jackass), Nina Conti (Family Tree), Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant), Kerry Godliman (After Life), Chris Addison (Veep), comedian Brad Williams, and musician Paul Shaffer. Details as to the roles of these cast members are under wraps for now.

More from Deadline

Also now aboard the project are Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s co-founder and drummer, who will make cameos. Production is currently underway in New Orleans, with Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer reprising their roles as the legendary heavy metal band, Spinal Tap, under the direction of Rob Reiner.

Conceived by Guest, McKean, Reiner, and Shearer, the sequel follows England’s loudest and most punctual band as they reunite for one final concert after a 15-year hiatus. Reiner returns as documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi, with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood also to make cameos, as previously announced.

The film is being produced by Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Matthew George and financed under the Castle Rock Entertainment banner. Christopher H. Warner and Derrick Rossi serve as executive producers. CAA Media Finance reps the film’s domestic rights.

Story continues

Drescher is represented by Reliant Talent, Authentic, and Sendroff & Baruch; Lake by AEFH; Higgins by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Acuña by Pure Arts and WME; Conti by IAG and PBJ Management; Matthews by United Agents, Gersh, 3 Arts, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Godliman by Independent Talent Group; Addison by WME and Avalon Management; and Williams by Gersh and Barry Katz Entertainment.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.