Fran Drescher Re-Elected SAG-AFTRA President as Strike Hits 56 Days

SAG-AFTRA members re-elected Fran Drescher as their president with a landslide victory Friday, a firm nod of confidence in “The Nanny” star as the actors union’s strike hit 56 days.

Drescher, 65, gained a second term by gaining 81.4% of the vote while beating Maya Gilbert-Dunbar, who took 18.6% of the vote, defeating , who took 18.6%.

In the race for secretary-treasurer, Joely Fisher took 70.3% while her opponent, Peter Antico, had 29.7%.

“These are dynamic times,” Drescher said in a statement. “And as one member body, we will weather the storms, stand on our principles and make sure our major contributions to this collaborative art form shall never again be diminished but rather be exalted.

I want all members to be equal in all ways and I will continue to fight against marginalization and discrimination within our union, from our employers and the world at large,” said Drescher, who was first elected in 2021 and has become the public face of the SAG-AFTRA’s strike against the AMPTP and the major Hollywood production studios. “Our main objective as a labor union must be to make sure everyone has equal opportunity to work. Together, we will watch partisanship fade away as we develop a new culture of respect, patience and understanding.

“Taking our time, speaking from the heart and making decisions must be based on wisdom and not politics. Much has been accomplished in the past two years but I feel great optimism that the next two will be our greatest ever! As we let go of tribalism and gain more empathy for one another, as we realize that with each experience comes opportunity to better ourselves on our journey of self refinement, we will also enter a Golden Age for SAG-AFTRA.”

