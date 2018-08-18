Carl Frampton dazzles in stopping Luke Jackson to retain interim WBO title

It was a dream for Carl Frampton to fight at Windsor Park in front of his hometown crowd in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

He showed just how much it meant as he put on a spectacular performance to defeat Luke Jackson by TKO at 1:21 of the ninth round to retain the interim WBO featherweight championship.

DAZN: There’s a new way to watch fight sports — find out more

Frampton controlled throughout the scheduled 12-round affair. Instead of coming out for a slugfest, Frampton came out boxing which confused Jackson. As each round passed, Frampton applied more and more pressure by going to the body. The continuous shots took their toll on Jackson and it was only a matter of time before they became too much for him.

Near the end of the eighth round, Frampton connected on a vicious left hook to the body to send Jackson crumbling to the mat. To his credit, Jackson got up and survived the remainder of the round.

Frampton came out to begin the ninth like a man on a mission, realizing one more body shot would likely finish Jackson off. He blasted Jackson with a right to the body followed by a combination and another right hand. Knowing Jackson could no longer take any punishment, his corner threw in the towel and the fight was stopped.

Frampton's (26-1, 15 KOs) won three consecutive fights and earned his first stoppage at featherweight.

Sporting News recaps what happened at Frampton vs. Jackson (all times Eastern).

Frampton vs. Jackson results

6:08 p.m.: Round 8 to Frampton (10-8, 80-71 Frampton). Jackson could no longer take any more body shots as Frampton dropped him with a vicious left hand. If Frampton connects on that same body shot, the fight will be over.

6:04 p.m.: Round 7 to Frampton (10-9, 70-63 Frampton). Give Jackson credit. He's trying as hard as he can but Frampton is walking through all of his shots and continuing to come forward and doing whatever he wants.

Story Continues

5:59 p.m.: Round 6 to Frampton (10-9, 60-54 Frampton). Jackson's best round of the fight, but not good enough to win the round. Frampton rocked with a straight right and an uppercut. Repeated body shots are starting to take their toll on Jackson. Feels like a finish is coming in the next round or two. Jackson cannot take much more of this.

5:55 p.m.: Round 5 to Frampton (10-9, 50-45 Frampton). Frampton is well in control. He's connecting on crisp combinations and making it look easy.

5:50 p.m.: Round 4 to Frampton (10-9, 40-36 Frampton). Frampton is in control and showing the whole arsenal. Jackson needs to do something in a hurry to get Frampton's attention.

5:47 p.m.: Round 3 to Frampton (10-9, 30-27 Frampton). Better round for Jackson as he's starting to apply more pressure with the jab and combinations. Frampton is just landing right now with more frequency as he wobbled Jackson with a stiff left hand. Frampton has a cut on his right eye, which is something to watch as the fight goes on.

5:41 p.m.: Round 2 to Frampton (10-9, 20-18 Frampton). An interesting and unexpected strategy by Frampton. Instead of going with his all-out, aggressive style, he's boxing and you can see that is confusing Jackson. It's thrown him off and hasn't been able to get going because of that. Jackson needs to pick up the pace and in a hurry. He doesn't want Frampton to get too far ahead and have to play catch up.

5:38 p.m.: Round 1 to Frampton (10-9). Close round and came down to the final minute. Frampton started to turn it on by going to the body.

5:28 p.m.: Crowd is going crazy for Frampton.

5:21 p.m.: It is now time for the main event: Interim WBO featherweight champion Carl Frampton defends his title against Luke Jackson. Frampton won the vacant belt when he beat Nonito Donaire in April. Jackson is fighting outside of Australia for the first time in his career. Will that play a factor as he looks to wrest the belt away in Frampton's hometown?

Tyson Fury dominates in defeated Francisco Pianeta to setup Deontay Wilder fight

5:10 p.m.: Fury def. Pianeta by unanimous decision (100-90). A dominant performance by Fury. He needed to get rounds in after being off so long and he accomplished that. Fury did what he wanted to do with little resistance from Pianeta.

When the cards were read, Wilder entered the ring to officially announce he will be facing Fury later this year. Fury's promoter Frank Warren said more details will be announced next week on where and when the fight will occur. The trash talk was tame, but there's plenty of time for Wilder and Fury to get their best stuff in.

5:02 p.m.: Round 10 to Fury (100-90 Fury). Much of what we saw in the previous nine rounds. Disappointing that Pianeta failed to show up and took a paycheck.

5:00 p.m.: Round 9 to Fury (90-81 Fury). A shame that Pianeta hasn't tried whatsoever to apply any pressure. He's made this look easier than it should have for Fury.

4:56 p.m.: Round 8 to Fury (80-72 Fury). Fury has to be happy with the fact he still has good power in his punches, as he connected on a hard left hook. Very impressed with how Fury easily switches stances and is just as effective as he is in orthodox.

4:52 p.m.: Round 7 to Fury (70-63 Fury). As soon as we say Fury needs to put the foot on the pedal, he nearly finished Pianeta with a hard body shot, which for some reason was declared a low blow. This isn't going to last too much longer.

4:48 p.m.: Round 6 to Fury (60-54 Fury). Good work by Fury, getting Pianeta on the ropes and going to the body and head. Would like to see Fury try to finish Pianeta off here. No reason to give Pianeta false hope.

4:44 p.m.: Round 5 to Fury (10-9, 50-45 Fury). This is all Fury. He's showing good footwork and is upping his output in each round. Pianeta has to realize he's lost every round. Needs to start thinking about going for broke as Fury is well in control. What does he have to lose at this point?

4:41 p.m.: Round 4 to Fury (10-9, 40-36 Fury). Can see the strategy Fury and his team have devised. They want to get rounds in and knock more of the rust off. Not the worst idea at this point since Fury is controlling the fight.

4:36 p.m.: Round 3 to Fury (10-9, 30-27 Fury). More of the same by Fury. Pianeta needs to pick up the pace and start applying pressure. He's letting Fury dictate the pace and fighting his type of fight.

4:31 p.m.: Round 2 to Fury (10-9, 20-18 Fury). Fury showing a variety of punches. He's utilizing the jab, going to the body and the head with combinations. The uppercut down the middle is something Pianeta needs to watch out for as Fury connected on two of those in the round.

4:28 p.m.: Round 1 to Fury (10-9). I like how Fury went at right at Pianeta, showing he wasn't going to be clowning around like he did in his return fight vs. Sefer Seferi. He showed good speed and footwork and can tell he's in much better shape than he was 10 weeks ago.

4:17 p.m.: A thunderous ovation for the "Gypsy King". While Fury is finishing his walk to the ring, "Sweet Home Alabama" starts playing. An obvious ode to Wilder, who is bobbing his head up and down, enjoying what he hears.

4:13 p.m.: It is time for the co-main event, former unified and current lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on former two-time heavyweight title challenger Francesco Pianeta. This the second fight of Fury's comeback after 2 1/2 year layoff to due to personal issues. The focus heading in has been centered on a Fury challenging WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder in November or December.

Pianeta will have something to say about that as he won't just lay down and let Fury run all over him. If he applies pressure early and often than Fury will be in trouble. A significant step up in competition for the outspoken native of the United Kingdom.

3:35 p.m.: After hurling a piece of chicken at him on Friday evening, yes, you read that correctly, WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders made up with WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder.





“IT’S ALL FUN BABY!” @bjsaunders_ and @BronzeBomber share an embrace at Windsor Park



pic.twitter.com/eqt3pLpIae



— Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 18, 2018





2:45 p.m.: The champ has arrived and ready to put on a show for his countrymen.





BELFAST HERO!!@RealCFrampton has arrived ahead of his dream night at Windsor Park pic.twitter.com/rg0wDEM8Ig — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 18, 2018





11:00 a.m.: Welcome to SN's live coverage of the interim WBO featherweight title fight between Carl Frampton and Luke Jackson, which will take place at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Stay locked in for updates as we inch closer to the 3:30 p.m. opening bell.

❌☔️



It’s holding out so far... pic.twitter.com/reFy9KhhC1



— Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 18, 2018

Frampton vs. Jackson fight card

Carl Frampton vs. Luke Jackson for Frampton's interim WBO Featherweight title

Tyson Fury vs. Francisco Pianeta; Heavyweights

Cristofer Rosales vs. Paddy Barnes for Rosales' WBC Flyweight title

Steven Collins Jr. vs. Steven Ward; Cruiserweights

Frampton vs. Jackson latest news

— Carl Frampton isn't too concerned by what Luke Jackson's had to say leading into the fight.

— A brilliant story on the life of Jackson heading into the biggest fight of his life.

— Who really is Tyson Fury?

— We take a look at the last five fights of Frampton.

— Fury says he will resemble a heavyweight version of 'Sugar' Ray Leonard vs. Pianeta.

— Jackson talks with SN about the journey to get to this point in life.