Framber Valdez throws no-hitter as Astros beat Guardians 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Valdez (9-7) allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame.

Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration.

Kyle Tucker provided the offense with a two-run single in the third inning.

Cleveland’s rookie starter Gavin Williams (1-3) allowed four hits and two runs in five innings for the loss.

BRAVES 5, ANGELS 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II ended a homer drought with two blasts, including a go-ahead shot in the fifth, Spencer Strider added to his majors-leading total with nine strikeouts and the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Strider (12-3) allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in his first victory since July 8. He has nine or more strikeouts in 17 of 22 starts, giving him 208 for the season.

Patrick Sandoval (6-8) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in five innings for Los Angeles.

Harris hit his first homer since July 3 by lining an 0-2 pitch from Sandoval 445 feet to right field with one out in the fifth.

The Angels began the day three games behind the final AL wild card and 4 1/2 games behind AL West leader Texas.

ORIOLES 13, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) -- Anthony Santander hit his second career grand slam, Gunnar Henderson homered for the second straight game and AL-leading Baltimore remained unbeaten in Toronto this season.

Santander went 3 for 4 with a walk and four RBIs. He cleared the bases with his 19th home run, a deep drive off Nate Pearson in the eighth.

Henderson went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Ryan Mountcastle reached base four times and drove in two runs as the Orioles won for the fourth time in five games and improved their league-best record to 66-41.

Right-hander Kyle Bradish (7-6) allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings, snapping a two-start losing streak. Bradish walked one and struck out seven.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run and Brandon Belt added a solo shot, but Toronto fell to 1-7 against the Orioles, including 0-5 north of the border.

Hyun Jin Ryu made his season debut after having Tommy John surgery in June 2022 and allowed allowed four runs and nine hits in five-plus innings. He walked one and struck out three.

RAYS 5, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball to become the American League’s first 12-game winner, Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer off Carlos Rodón and Tampa Bay beat New York.

Yandy Díaz also connected for the Rays, who won their third straight game and have gone deep six times in the last two nights at Yankee Stadium.

Eflin (12-6) set a career high for wins, surpassing his previous best in 2018 for Philadelphia. After leaving his previous start due to knee discomfort, Eflin struck out five and walked none. He got nine outs on the ground in his fourth scoreless start this season.

Rodón (1-4) struggled in his fifth start for New York after missing three-plus months with forearm and back injuries. The left-hander gave up four runs and four hits in four innings.

RANGERS 2, WHITE SOX 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 11 without a walk while throwing two-hit ball over six innings, Mitch Garver and Adolis Garcia hit solo homers and the AL West-leading Texas shut out Chicago.

Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman each pitched an inning before Will Smith’s perfect ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances to wrap up the Rangers’ eighth shutout this season.

Garver put the Rangers ahead with his sixth homer when he went deep off White Sox rookie right-hander Jesse Scholtens (1-4) in the fifth inning of the game that took only one hour, 58 minutes to play. Scholtens struck out six, walked one and hit a batter over his six innings. The starter and two relievers limited Texas to four hits.

Garcia’s 26th homer, and AL-leading 85th RBI, came in the seventh.

Heaney (8-6) won his third consecutive decision over his last four starts.

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) -- Nick Castellanos slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally Philadelphia past Miami.

Castellanos, who has been mired in an 8-for-68 skid in the second half of the season, drilled a slider from Marlins closer David Robertson (4-3) over the wall in left-center to punctuate the three-run outburst in the inning. Earlier in the ninth, Bryce Harper tied the game with an RBI double.

Philadelphia’s Gregoy Soto (3-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Seranthony Dominguez closed with a perfect ninth for his first save.

Avisaíl Garcia’s RBI double in the third gave Miami an early lead. Garcia drove in Luis Arraez, who had two hits and saw his major league-leading batting average stay at .381.

BREWERS 6, NATIONALS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer hit consecutive two-run singles as part of a four-run fourth inning, and Milwaukee defeated Washington to snap a four-game skid.

Freddy Peralta (7-8) earned his second victory since May 21, allowing three runs in six innings and strikeout out seven. Devin Williams pitched the ninth to earn his 27th save in 29 chances.

Jake Alu, CJ Abrams and Alex Call drove in runs for the Nationals. Josiah Gray (7-9) took the loss for Washington, which had won eight of its last nine home games.

TWINS 3, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Donovan Solano hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh inning and Pablo Lopez tossed six effective innings as AL Central-leading Minnesota snapped a five-game skid with a win over St. Louis.

Minnesota was coming off a three-game sweep to the Kansas City Royals and having lost the last two games of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners. The Twins hold a two-game lead in the division over Cleveland, which was no-hit in Houston on Tuesday.

Tyler O’Neill homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of its last five games and eight of 11.

Lopez (6-6) allowed one run on four hits over six innings with five strikeouts.

Miles Mikolas (6-7) gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings.

PIRATES 4, TIGERS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Liover Peguero hit a two-run home run and Johan Oviedo pitched seven strong innings to lead Pittsburgh over the slumping Detroit.

Oviedo (5-11), who allowed one run while scattering six hits, striking out five and walking two, has won back-to-back starts after losing eight consecutive decisions.

David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 22nd save to close out the Pirates’ fourth win in five games.

Matt Manning (3-3) remained winless in his last four starts. He gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, struck out six and did not walk a batter.

