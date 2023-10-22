New fragrances: 10 of the best

Photograph: Getty Images

I’m often asked: “I need a new fragrance. What do you recommend?” and it always takes me by surprise. Why? Because fragrance, like so many things in life, is completely subjective. (Case in point the allure of a cheeseboard or Taylor Swift forever eludes me.) So, how does one answer a question that if thrown into a machine would generate a dozen different answers? Not so long ago, it would have been easy to fire back, “Well, what type of scents do you generally like – floral, sexy, woody, green?” Nowadays, fragrances are more complex and increasingly tricky to categorise. So I’d recommend heading to somewhere like Liberty’s fragrance department or Les Senteurs. You’ll probably discover something exquisite that is totally off the beaten track from what you thought you liked. I’d also advise prioritising quality. That comes at a price – hence, a number of fragrances on this page fall into the three-figure category. (To be fair, many are helmed by some of the world’s most revered perfumers – aka “noses” – who use top-notch ingredients and a craftsmanship that doesn’t happen overnight.) But a clever way to tap into upmarket scents without compromising on quality is to consider smaller sizes and different iterations, like oils or solid perfumes… Or you can just go for the one you really want and stick it on your Christmas list.

1. Victoria Beckham Portofino ’97 £170,victoriabeckhambeauty.com

2. Tocca Lucia Eau de Parfum £76, lookfantastic.com

3. Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum £87.20, boots.com

4. Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs Hysope Eau de Parfum £125, selfridges.com

5. Perfumer H Suede £130, perfumerh.com

6. Maya Njie Syren Eau de Parfum £105, mayanije.com

7. Jo Malone London English Pear and Sweet Pea £55, jo malone.com

8. Guerlain Agua Allegoria Forte Rosa Pallisandro £86.70, johnlewis.com

9. Cosmoss Sacred Mist £68, cosmossbykatemoss.com

10. Escentric Molecules H01 £180, harrods.com

