Fragrance Creators Statement Thanking World Central Kitchen and Crowell & Moring for Insights on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association today issued a statement from President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed following the association's webinar, "Impacts of the War on Ukraine":

"Recognizing the role our association plays in representing the multibillion-dollar North American scent industry and supporting our memberships' ability to work together to enhance their individual efforts, Fragrance Creators hosted a webinar to deepen understanding about both the humanitarian crisis, as well as economic and supply chain impacts caused by the war in Ukraine.

"We are inspired by the bravery of Chef José Andrés and team on the ground in the region—over one million meals served to families across Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. Thank you to Xandy McKinley of World Central Kitchen (WCK) for her powerful presentation sharing insights about WCK's work and mobilizing on the frontlines with the urgency of now, as well as giving our members actionable steps on how to help. The fragrance industry is grateful for WCK's critical work of deploying quickly, leveraging local resources, and adapting in real-time to respond to disasters.

"In addition to learning about the humanitarian impacts of Russia's invasion into Ukraine, our members received a briefing about the war's economic impacts. We thank Crowell & Moring's Dj Wolff for providing insights on the rapidly changing Russian sanctions landscape and deepening our understanding of measures—both implemented and expected—from the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union.

"Reflecting the values of our member companies, Fragrance Creators will continue to advance responsible industry stewardship in ways that empower the fragrance value chain to grow and deliver more good, made possible by learning and working together as an industry. Therein lies the purpose behind all we do."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization provides comprehensive representation for the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America, as well as fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including large-, medium-, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators is an active participant in IFRA and has a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Contact: Malory Todd

mtodd@fragrancecreators.org

+1 571 317 1500

