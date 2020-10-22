Fragile HEPA Air Filters Increase Costs — Camfil US HEPA Experts Explain What You Can Do About It

Watch Video - Matt Crouch, Camfil’s Director of Clean Processes for the Americas, What’s Wrong with Traditional HEPA Air Filters?

Megalam EnerGuard HEPA ULPA Panel Filter for Cleanrooms

View photos Robust new HEPA/ULPA panel filter for cleanrooms with the lowest total cost of ownership.Innovative HEPA filter featuring polymeric media with a distinctive structure of multi-functional fibers providing micron, sub-micron, and nanoparticle filtration.The combination of frame, sealant, and robust media provides a filter resistant to damage during transport, handling, installation, and room operation.Efficiencies of 99.95% (H13), 99.995% (H14), and 99.9995% (U15) at 0.1-0.2 µm in pack depths of 45mm, 53mm, and 70mm. More





View photos Camfil USA Matt Crouch - How to avoid increased costs caused by fragile HEPA air filters. More





Riverdale, NJ, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to maintain the integrity of a cleanroom environment, air filters have to be replaced when the end of their service life has been reached. While this cuts into production time, the shutdown is planned for ahead of time and the disruption is minimal. Once the installation is complete, it’s common to find several of the expensive, delicate new HEPA air filters were damaged in the process. Production can’t be started up again until the damaged filters are replaced. This creates expensive unplanned production delays, not to mention the large upfront cost of replacing filters twice unnecessarily.



In a Video: Camfil USA Matt Crouch - How to avoid increased costs caused by fragile HEPA air filters, Matt Crouch, Camfil’s Director of Clean Processes for the Americas, explains a straightforward solution to this problem. “When a factory’s not running, that’s money being burned away,” says Crouch, whose experience lies with biochemistry and microbiology, particularly as applied to pharmaceuticals, biotech, and medical diagnostics prior to his work with Camfil, “New technology is available to offer a solution, which allows us to avoid unplanned downtime.”

What’s Wrong with Traditional HEPA Air Filters?

When installed correctly, traditional HEPA air filters of high quality are effective for cleanroom purposes. The problem lies with their fragility. After a typical installation, a number of HEPA air filters can be damaged, threatening the production process as well as the end product itself.