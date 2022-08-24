Fracking ‘could ease soaring energy bills if it gets immediate green light’

A drilling rig at a shale gas exploration site in 2019, before the moratorium on fracking. Some have suggested lifting the ban could bolster the UK's energy supply - Dave Thompson

Fracking should be given the green light immediately to ease bills next winter, the Treasury will tell the new prime minister.

Whitehall officials are drawing up a “three winter” strategy to help families with soaring energy costs between now and 2025, The Telegraph understands.

They are working on a suite of options, including short, medium and long-term proposals that they will present to Downing Street in early September.

Work is under way to determine which measure could be rolled out immediately and in place this autumn, when the energy price cap will rise to over £3,600.

Treasury officials are also examining ways in which the UK’s energy supply could be bolstered in time for next winter.

“There is even one fracking company who reckons they could even get some energy into the market by next winter if they were allowed to get cracking straight away,” said a senior government source.

The firm, based in the north of England, has told the Treasury that if it is granted a fracking licence immediately, it is likely to be able to inject new supplies into the market by January 2023.

Strategy to increase energy supply

A “moratorium” on fracking has been in place since Nov 2019, but both leadership candidates have said that they would support fracking in areas where local people are willing for it to take place.

The Conservative manifesto in Dec 2019 said the party "will not support fracking unless the science shows categorically it can be done safely".

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor, is holding a series of meetings this week with nuclear and solar energy providers to discuss ways in which the UK can generate more of its own energy in the long-term.

“The third winter is about increasing our general energy supply through things like North Sea drilling, more nuclear, more renewable, more wind,” added the source.

“Realistically this is a 'three winter-plus' plan. A dream scenario is at a cost which is not that bad, the UK is energy self-sufficient in 10 to 15 years time.”

Story continues

Discussions are understood to revolve around whether support with rising energy bills should be targeted at those who need it most, or universal.

“The trade-off is that if you do universal, lots of rich people get support who don't need it,” said the government source. “But the ability to target people is astonishingly complicated - it is definitely a call for the new PM to make. Part of what we are coming up with is how to identify who the more vulnerable groups are."

Treasury officials are also looking at how to uncouple the cost of renewable and nuclear energy from the wholesale price of gas.

They are coming up with a new system that would break the link between the price of low-carbon electricity and that of natural gas, which has risen to record highs following Russia’s war on Ukraine.

This would allow energy suppliers to take advantage of the comparatively cheaper cost of electricity generated by wind and solar farms – and pass on the savings to households and businesses.

Mr Zahawi confirmed on Wednesday that the Treasury is currently "working up options" to support households as their finances come under further strain.

This will allow the new prime minister to "hit the ground running" when they come into Downing Street on Sept 5, said the Chancellor.

The Chancellor insisted that "essentially nothing is off the table", but added: "We need targeted help for the families who need it most."

A freeze in the price cap would help all households, including wealthier families who may "not necessarily need the help as much as those whose funds are really stretched".

On Wednesday, the boss of Centrica told The Sun it will give 10 per cent of British Gas’s energy profits to cash-strapped households. It is the first energy firm to dip into its own pocket to help with the cost of living crisis.