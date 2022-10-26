Fracking ban welcomed near UK's only shale gas wells

Cuadrilla carried out hydraulic fracturing at its Preston New Road site near Blackpool

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak's decision to bring back a ban on fracking in England has been welcomed by those opposing it near the UK's only shale gas wells.

The process was banned after tremors at energy firm Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site, near Blackpool, in 2019.

The ban was lifted by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss in September, but was reinstated by Mr Sunak earlier.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton said "thousands and thousands" of locals "will be raising a toast to this news".

The prime minister's official spokesman said Mr Sunak was committed to the effective ban on fracking set out in the 2019 general election manifesto, after he was pressed on the issue at his first Prime Minister's Questions.

Labour and other opposition parties had previously called for a return of the ban.

The controversial process, which involves drilling into the earth to recover gas from shale rock, was trialled at Preston New Road, which saw lengthy protests from environmental groups and local communities.

The lifting of the ban on it was widely condemned in Lancashire, with both Mr Benton and fellow Conservative MP Mark Menzies joining local councillors and campaigners in voicing their concerns.

Mr Benton said he was "absolutely overjoyed" it had been banned again.

"I know there will be thousands and thousands of people on the Fylde coast who will be raising a toast to this news today," he said.

"I've conducted Facebook polls on fracking and it tends to show that people are about three to one opposed."

He said there was a "significant minority" of people who support fracking, but it had been a "mistake" for Ms Truss to reverse the moratorium.

He said "we tried it once on the Fylde coast already and it didn't work", adding that it had "key environmental and security safeguards".

Protests were held regularly at the Preston new Road site before fracking was banned in 2019

Barbara Richardson, from campaign group Frack Free Lancashire, said it was "amazing news" and she was "delighted".

Story continues

"Fracking is just not environmentally, politically or socially viable," she added.

"We thought with the moratorium we were okay, but we've had to mobilise a massive amount of campaigning and lobbying to stop this over the last five weeks.

"Hopefully people in Whitehall have now heard the message loud and clear - we don't want this."

Cuadrilla has not commented on the latest decision, but previously said it would be local communities that stood to "benefit most" from fracking.

The firm said it would drive job creation in the north of England and would generate "much-needed tax revenues... and help tackle spiralling gas prices".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk