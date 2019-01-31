Frédérique Turgeon wins 2 bronze at para alpine world championships

Canada's para alpine ski team captured three more medals — one silver, and two bronze — on Thursday, the final day of racing at the IPC world para alpine championships in Sella Nevea, Italy.

Frédérique Turgeon, 19-year-old from Montreal, won bronze in the women's standing super-G event and then followed that up with another bronze medal in the women's standing super combined event.

"It's been a really good trip for me, starting with (two World Cup wins in) Zagreb, and (three podiums) here at world champs. I'm coming back home with five medals – I couldn't dream to get better results," said Turgeon, who is racing this year as part of the NextGen team of athletes. "It feels amazing to win a medal in super combined – I knew I was able to do it, and I did. I'm really happy and proud of myself."

Turgeon, who has dedicated her races to her father who died in December, also won silver in the women's standing slalom event last Thursday in Slovenia.

Also on Thursday, Calgary's Kurt Oatway earned his second silver medal at this year's worlds in the super-G, one day after skiing to silver in the downhill. Oatway finished fourth in the super combined.

"I was shooting for two podiums here. I'm happy and the coaches are happy," Oatway said. " My super-G was kind of all over the place to be honest. It was fast, but also sloppy, which didn't really give me the time I wanted, but it ended up working out in the right place, so I'm satisfied with it."

Rounding out the Canadian results for Thursday's races were Mel Pemble of Victoria, B.C., who clocked in with the fourth-fastest time in the super-G and finished fifth in the super-combined.

On the men's side, Braydon Luscombe of Duncan, B.C. — who was 12th in the super-G — was unable to complete his slalom run, while Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que. and Alex Cairns of Squamish, B.C. each recorded a DNF in the super-G.