Frédérique Turgeon, Alana Ramsay add to medal haul at para alpine World Cup

Montreal's Frédérique Turgeon and Calgary's Alana Ramsay stood second and third on the podium for a second consecutive day following the women's slalom at a para alpine World Cup on Saturday in La Molina, Spain.

Turgeon, who turns 20 on March 25, crossed the line in a little over two minutes (2:00.19) while the 24-year-old Ramsay clocked 2:01.12. Marie Bochet of France won in 1:53.58.

Ramsay reached the World Cup podium for the first time this season on Friday after finishing fourth and sixth on two occasions earlier this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She has been trying to regain confidence in Spain after a non-injury crash in February during training for the world championships, where she won silver in giant slalom.

"I'm still working on getting back on my skis," Ramsay told Alpine Canada. "I am looking forward to feeling like myself and getting back into what I love doing best – bashing gates and going fast."

WATCH | Frédérique Turgeon claims silver in alpine slalom:

WATCH | Alana Ramsay earns World Cup bronze in alpine slalom:

McKeever, Wilkie medal at para nordic event

Elsewhere on Saturday, Brian McKeever of Canmore, Alta., and guide Graham Nishikawa won the men's 10-kilometre visually impaired event at a para nordic World Cup in Sapporo, Japan.

The 39-year-old crossed the finish line in 24 minutes 24.3 seconds to edge Dmytro Suiarko of Ukraine by 32.6 seconds. Suiarko's teammate, Iaroslav Reshetynskyi was third in 25:03.08.

"It was a good day on pretty hot skis," said McKeever. "The boys in the wax cabin won the race for us today.

"We were in control right from the start. Graham set the perfect pace for us today. It was another great team race and nice to get another win."

Story continues

In other events, 18-year-old Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, was second (21:24.3) in the women's 7.5 km standing classification, followed by Emily Young in sixth (22:18.9) and Brittany Hudak in seventh (22:29.3).

"Natalie skied really well," said Canadian head coach Robin McKeever. "Her legs were a bit heavy and had a couple of stumbles on a steep climb, but still managed to ski the fastest third lap of all the women."

Vilde Nilsen of Norway won the event in 20:41.5 while Ukraine's Iuliia Batenkova was third in 21:45.7.

Mark Arendz of Charlottetown placed sixth in the men's 10 km standing division.

Derek Zaplotinsky of Smoky Lake, Alta.,was also sixth in the men's 7.5 km sit-ski race in 25:04.0.