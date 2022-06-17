FPL’s unexpected pivot away from fossil fuels will protect the planet and grow business | Opinion

Rosemary O’Hara
·5 min read

You’ve got to hand it to Florida Power & Light, the state’s most powerful company. It may be late in setting goals to eliminate carbon emissions, but its plan to reach “real zero” by 2045 sets a new high bar by which all other companies should be measured.

Remarkably, FPL plans to transition away from natural gas, which generates more than 70% of its power. (Nuclear and solar largely account for the rest.) To hold itself accountable, FPL and its parent company, NextEra Energy, published solid five-year benchmarks, not squishy “net zero” promises about planting trees or buying off-setting credits while continuing to emit.

“We’re not late, we’re first,” CEO Eric Silagy said in an interview. “This is about how do we actually get to real zero. Nobody in any sector has taken this pledge.”

By 2030, FPL promises 52% of its energy production will be carbon-free, up from 24% today (because of nuclear and solar.) In other words, FPL will more than double its zero-carbon power generation in eight years. By 2045, it says it will eliminate the accelerant that is causing our planet to warm and oceans to rise: carbon emissions.

FPL’s quickened march toward a carbon-free future is an extraordinary and welcomed commitment from a well-run company that generally does what it says it will do.

Because FPL powers more than half of Florida, it also means the homes and businesses of its 12 million customers can also go carbon-free — a goal long sought by cities, counties and citizens concerned about the state’s vulnerabilities to sea-level rise, extreme heat and drought, and stronger and more frequent storms.

To reach “real zero,” Silagy said, FPL will eventually install “hundreds of millions” of solar panels that will cover about 1% of the state’s land mass.

In addition, its power plants will be retrofitted to run on “green hydrogen,” so-named because unlike other industries, FPL will extract hydrogen from water using solar energy. The hydrogen will then be blended with the natural gas that now powers its plants, eventually taking over. Hydrogen’s byproduct is water vapor, not carbon.

For reliability purposes only, about 20% of its power-generating units will be able to burn “renewable natural gas” — biofuels such as cow manure, for example — which are considered carbon neutral because such gases would naturally be released anyway, a company spokesman said. It also plans to keep its nuclear units at Turkey Point and St. Lucie in the mix to meet the state’s ever-growing energy demands.

Eventually, Silagy said, he expects 80% of FPL’s energy mix to come from solar — a remarkable headline for the Sunshine State. Officially, the company lists its future mix this way: 83% solar, battery and green hydrogen; 16% nuclear and 1% renewable natural gas..

The pivot is a game changer for FPL, on par with its early-2000s decision to shutter coal plants, get off foreign oil and double down on low-cost natural gas. The natural gas gamble paid off for many years, helping it reduce emissions while keeping customer bills among the nation’s lowest. But with today’s natural-gas prices soaring, solar-panel costs falling and batteries becoming more affordable and efficient, the economics have changed, Silagy said.

To pay for the transformation, customers will see an increase in the base rate, which pays for capital improvements and is where the regulated company makes most of its profit. But Silagy says customer bills will remain flat because the pass-through fuel charge — which totaled $5 billion last year — will disappear.

“We’re going to do it in a manner that doesn’t wreck our customers’ pocketbooks, because if you don’t do it that way … it won’t be politically sustainable,” Silagy said. “Because you will find people who will go out and rail on it, and rile people up and say, ‘You can’t afford to do this.’”

FPL’s parent company, based in Palm Beach County, envisions even bigger prospects ahead. It sees a $4 trillion business opportunity in helping other investor-owned utilities, municipalities and electric co-ops decarbonize, too.

It also plans to deliver clean-energy solutions to other business sectors, particularly transportation, technology, industrial and agricultural. It says its approach could “create up to 150,000 jobs between now and 2045, and add $15 billion in annual GDP impact in Florida.”

It sends a powerful message for NextEra, which does business in 49 states, and FPL, the nation’s largest electric company, to trumpet the business opportunities in going green. For FPL is a conservative powerhouse, politically and economically. And up until now, it has not been a leader in addressing the existential issue of our times: climate change.

As our interview came to a close, I asked Silagy the overarching question: Is it pretty accepted now in your industry and in the people you interact with that climate change is real and that we have to reduce carbon emissions to keep the problem from getting worse?

“Yes,” he said. “Generally speaking, I’d say absolutely … We’ve all seen the storms are more frequent and they’re stronger.

“Understand, it’s also smart business. Florida is a prime example of that. We are the tourist capital of the world, by far. …If you’ve worked all year long to take that family vacation, which most people have to do to save, and you penetrate a smog bank flying into Sarasota, Tampa or Orlando or Miami — or you go on the beach and get tar on your feet — you’re not going to come back to Florida, right?

“So I argue to people if you can’t get comfortable with it because of the environment, get comfortable with it because it’s just darn good business. Whatever the reason is, we can’t just say no.

“And we should never be satisfied because there will always be more to do. We should do the power sector. We need to do the transportation sector. We need to do the agriculture sector. We shouldn’t be satisfied until we get to zero across the board.

“But we have to do it where people can afford to do it, otherwise it won’t be politically sustainable.”

Rosemary O’Hara is editor of The Invading Sea, a collaborative of Florida editorial boards focused on the threats posed by the warming climate. She previously was editorial page editor of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

O’Hara
O’Hara
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Argonauts hold on for season-opening 20-19 home victory over Alouettes

    TORONTO — Experience has taught Brandon Banks anything can happen at the end of a CFL game. Banks had a touchdown grab in his Toronto debut but the Argonauts needed a missed David Cote field-goal try with 11 seconds remaining to escape with a season-opening 20-19 home win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. Montreal (0-2) had a chance for the win but Cote's errant 21-yard attempt instead went for a single. It tarnished a stellar 10-play, 63-yard drive engineered by Alouettes quarterba

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. touched by Hall of Fame induction

    VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — Reduced to tears at a banquet on the eve of his big day, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a tinge of emotion in his voice as he accepted the honor. “I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best,” said Mayweather, who credited his mom, dad and sister for much of his success. “I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. B

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • B.C. 2030 Olympic, Paralympic bid group unveils venues, dates planned for Games

    The 2030 Olympics and Paralympics are still eight years away, but Canada's vision for the Winter Games is already coming into place. The group leading a potential bid to host the events include four host First Nations in the region along with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees and the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler. On Tuesday at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre in Whistler, it announced new details, including what the Indigenous-led Games in B.C. could look like as wel

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.