FPL transfer tips: Deadline, free hit and captain options for gameweek 8

The disruption to the football calendar has spilled over onto the upcoming gameweek 8 in Fantasy Premier League.

Any chips used in the abandoned GW7 have had them returned for this weekend’s action while FPL managers’ wildcard chips used last week still apply ahead of Friday’s deadline at 6.30pm BST. Furthermore, six teams are out of action including Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

With that in mind, here are our transfer tips for GW8...

Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham - £6.9m

There are a lot of hot strikers in FPL right now and Mitrovic is arguably the best value for money, a snip at £6.9m with only Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Ivan Toney having racked up more points. A trip to leaky Nottingham Forest could see him add to his six-goal tally.

Ivan Toney - Brentford - £7.2m

It’s a bit of a classic tale: in-form striker responds to first England call-up with a goal. Arsenal are top of the league but are conceding at a rate above a goal-per-game nonetheless. Toney, with five in six this season, also helped Brentford cause havoc in beating the Gunners in west London last season.

Harry Kane - Tottenham - £11.4m

A wise man once said, beware the FPL rotation. The passing of the Queen has put a spanner in the works of many a manager but Spurs are ailing in attack and are surely going to look to their main man for a turnaround. In action against bottom club Leicester this week, the Foxes are a longtime favourite of Kane’s. A whopping record of 19 goals in 18 meetings makes him a prime candidate for free hits, captains and wildcards this week.

Kevin De Bruyne - Man City - £12.2m

Manchester City’s last two trips to Wolves have seen them score eight goals. De Bruyne has five of them. He’s also only blanked in one of his five starts this season. Worth a cheeky captain shout ahead of Haaland, if you ask me (which, by default, you are - because you’re reading this article).

Kieran Tripper - Newcastle - £5.3m

The second-highest scoring defender in FPL, Trippier has four bonus points, three clean sheets, and a goal in six games plus high assist potential from set plays. Bournemouth, Brentford and Fulham next up for the Toon.