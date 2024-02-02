FPL tips: Still no start for Erling Haaland? Three clever captain picks for GW23

For so much of this season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincies have been dominated by premium options Erling Haaland (£14.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.1m).

With good reason too, as the Manchester City forward racked up 14 goals and five assists in his 14 pre-injury outings, while no player has more double-digit scores than Liverpool’s star attacker.

Yet with Salah injured, Haaland being eased back into action and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) away at the Asian Cup, this sometimes unimaginative decision has recently become exciting.

New armband contenders have arrived on the horizon, allowing maverick, fearless choices for managers.

With this in mind, here are a trio of candidates for Gameweek 23 from Fantasy Football Scout.

Kevin De Bruyne is an elite FPL asset (Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m)

Listed last week as a strong Salah replacement, De Bruyne has been bought into a whopping 2.6 million FPL squads over the last couple of Gameweeks.

Many were based on the teaser he provided during a 25-minute cameo at Newcastle and he did indeed get his first start on Wednesday night versus Burnley.

There may have been slight disappointment that he provided just an assist but the Belgian is an elite asset – the only one besides Salah and Haaland to cost over £10.0m.

However, captainers need to be careful that, like in midweek, De Bruyne could be taken off early at Brentford to manage his minutes.

Ollie Watkins's upcoming fixtures look promising (Getty Images)

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m)

FPL’s third-most-owned player will be a popular choice based purely on the opponent.

Watkins travels to last-placed Sheffield United having ended his four-game goalless streak by netting a consolation against Newcastle. A second was ruled out for being marginally offside.

The seven matches between Gameweeks 15 to 21 delivered one goal and five blanks, forcing owners to start questioning his inclusion.

But the Aston Villa man’s 21 attacking returns are only bettered by Salah and upcoming fixtures look promising.

Dominic Solanke gets a chance to heap more misery onto Nottingham Forest (Getty Images)

Dominic Solanke (£7.1m)

Finally, fellow forward Solanke quickly gets a chance to heap more misery onto Nottingham Forest fans, having bagged a hat-trick in their December meeting.

Almost three million FPL squads have the 26-year-old thanks to eight goals in seven matches late last year. It would’ve been nine in eight, had the clash with Luton not been abandoned.

That makes his overall ranking for attempts (second) and shots inside the box (first) even more impressive. Although low on assists so far, Solanke was actually last season’s only FPL forward to reach double figures.

