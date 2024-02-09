FPL tips for GW24: Three must-have differentials to navigate blank and double gameweeks

Pedro Neto has three goal involvements from his latest couple of outings (Getty Images)

It is a familiar situation for established Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

With so much of the season completed, fans have already identified who the good teams, productive players and in-game bargains are.

As FPL’s worldwide popularity escalates, content creators are everywhere and often reinforce each other’s thoughts.

Before you know it, your squad looks disturbingly similar to others and it’s hard to make progress.

While there are advantages to having a safe template team, low-owned differentials are fun to have.

If successful, they can quickly shoot your team up rankings and mini-leagues.

With this in mind, here are a trio of exciting Gameweek 24 differentials from Fantasy Football Scout.

Pedro Neto (£5.7m)

We define a differential as someone in under 10 per cent of squads.

Wolves attacker Neto had just about broken free of this status in October thanks to a brilliant eight-match streak of registering either a goal or an assist.

Then, unfortunately, a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for over two months.

But now he’s healthy and right back into the flow, as Wolves have netted 14 times from five games.

In tandem with Matheus Cunha (£5.7m), Neto has three goal involvements from his latest couple of outings and is second overall for FPL assists (10).

An extra benefit to the 23-year-old is that he’s against Sheffield United during the same blank Gameweek 26 when midfielders Cole Palmer (£5.9m), Richarlison (£7.2m) and Diogo Jota (£8.1m) aren’t playing.

Bailey has seven goals and six assists this season (Getty Images)

Leon Bailey (£5.6m)

Those who need to sell injured Anthony Gordon (£6.2m) may also be interested in Aston Villa’s Bailey.

Pushing for a top-four finish, they’re another side with a nice-looking fixture during Blank Gameweek 26.

Bailey has seven goals and six assists from not many league starts, although he’s worked his way into eight of Unai Emery’s recent 10 line-ups.

Not only that, the other two cameos brought an assist.

Toney has scored twice and assisted once during the three-game comeback. (Getty Images)

Ivan Toney (£8.1m)

Let’s end up front with someone who ranked fifth for shots (94) and third for goals (20) last season.

An eight-month suspension means Toney is in just 6.3 per cent of squads but he’s scored twice and assisted once during the three-game comeback.

His quantity of upcoming fixtures is brilliant – playing three times during Gameweeks 25 and 26 – but the quality of them may deter some managers.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are all up soon but let’s not forget that Toney takes penalties and netted twice in his last visit to the Etihad.

