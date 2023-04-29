FPL GW34: Team news and predicted line-ups for every Premier League game

With every Premier League playing two or three times in the space of a week as the season builds towards the home straight, the possibilities for rotation, suspensions and injuries continue to mount - even without considering the crazy nature at some clubs who are changing manager late on.

One important factor out of the way from an FPL perspective is the 32-match marker: accumulating ten yellows no longer accrues a two-game suspension after this point and most teams have now hit that milestone. Even so, the pressures of trying to stay up or sneak into European spots means changes are afoot for plenty of lineups this weekend.

There are eight matches taking place across Saturday and Sunday, before two more follow on Monday and Tuesday evening. Here is the latest team news and predicted lineups for the games taking place this weekend:

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (Sat 12:30pm)

Both these sides have probably done enough now to escape relegation, so the odd rotation could take place but neither have grave injury worries. Nathaniel Clyne and Nathan Ferguson are missing for Palace, but Wilf Zaha and Joachim Andersen could be fit. Odsonne Edouard is back. West Ham are without Gianluca Scamacca but are otherwise unencumbered by absences. Maxwel Cornet or Pabalo Fornals could start after a midweek defeat against Liverpool.

PAL - Johnstone, Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Ayew

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest (Sat 3pm)

A slew of absences mean both squads here are somewhat reduced, particularly the visitors. Christian Norgaard and Pontus Jansson are Brentford’s big misses, with Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha also out. Forest will be missing Scott McKenna who went off against Liverpool and wing-back Neco Williams who was injured against Brighton. They join Moussa Niakhate, Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Omar Richards, Ryan Yates and Jack Colback among the absentees. Jonjo Shelvey has been left out by his manager of late due to poor training attitude.

BRE - Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Onyeka, Jensen, Mbuemo, Toney, Schade

NFO - Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Worrall, Lodi, Kouyate, Danilo, Mangala, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi

Brighton vs Wolves (Sat 3pm)

The hosts are without Adama Lallana, Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento and Roberto De Zerbi is concerned his small squad may struggle in the final weeks of the season. Evan Ferguson has signed a new deal and will hope to return here in attack. For Wolves there are only the long-term absentees of Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho to be concerned with.

BRI - Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Gross, Buonanotte, Mitoma, Ferguson

WOL - Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Adama, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Costa, Cunha

Fulham vs Man City (Sun 2pm)

Marco Silva has two new concerns in his squad after William was injured in the midweek warmup and Harry Wilson came off injured. Otherwise, Aleksandar Mitrovic is the only absentee as he continues his long suspension. Man City have almost a full squad to work with and could rotate after winning the title-defining clash with Arsenal in midweek - Nathan Ake is the only injured player.

FUL - Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon, James

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Stones, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Grealish, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

Bournemouth vs Leeds (Sun 2pm)

Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are both still out for Bournemouth but Hamed Traore may be ready to return to the squad. Midweek scorer Marcus Tavernier is out with a hamstring injury, however. Leeds remain without Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas but face two further blows ahead of another huge match. Max Wober is still not yet back in training and Luis Sinisterra, who scored and then went off injured in midweek, is out for the remainder of the season.

BOU - Neto, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly, Anthony, Rothwell, Lerma, Vina, Christie, Billing, Solanke

LEE - Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, McKennie, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford

Man United vs Aston Villa (Sun 2pm)

Erik ten Hag doesn’t have any new injury worries but did lambast his side for lacking concentration and effort after letting a two-goal lead slip at Spurs. The Red Devils are still without Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay but Bruno Fernandes played in midweek after a knock. Aston Villa are missing Leon Bailey, Boubacar Kamara and Philippe Coutinho from midfield, as well as full-back Matty Cash.

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Martial

AST - Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey, Watkins

Newcastle vs Southampton (Sun 2pm)

The hosts’ injury concerns are easing after Fabian Schar returned in midweek and Allan Saint-Maximin should be close behind. Eddie Howe was able to rotate in the midweek win with Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson coming back into the team. Saints will hope James Ward-Prowse recovers from illness in time to play but changes could be afoot anyway after another damaging defeat during the week. Ruben Selles was questioned for leaving out the January signings so Kamaldeen Sulemana could be one who returns.

NEW - Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, S Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

SOU - McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Maitland-Niles, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana, Alcaraz, Adams

Liverpool vs Tottenham (Sun 4:30pm)

Jurgen Klopp has no new injury concerns so should have Ibrahima Konate back available. He’ll need to decide whether to start Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz after several impactful showings off the bench of late, but otherwise few changes are expected. Ryan Mason reverted Spurs to a back three for his first game in charge and the same can be expected here. Hugo Lloris missed out in midweek, while Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are long-term injuries. Ryan Sessegnon remains a doubt.

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

TOT - Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Son, Kulusevski, Kane