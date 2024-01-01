FPL Gameweek 21: Richarlison, Luis Diaz and five players to consider for transfers

Richarlison is in fine form up front for Tottenham (EPA)

The new year presents a fresh opportunity for fantasy managers to reset and go again if they endured troubles over the festive period.

The exit of Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively are two of the biggest talking points in FPL right now, and while they present headaches for many managers, they also throw open opportunities to sign up lesser owned picks and perhaps take a punt over the next few weeks while they are set to be away on international duty.

Here is a closer look at some options for gameweek 21:

One benefit of Mohamed Salah’s departure is that other Liverpool players will see their minutes increased over the next few weeks. Salah could miss as many as four gameweeks from 21 to 24, so it is worth considering one of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez (a forward) while Salah is away.

We prefer Diaz, who is likely to start every game on the left wing and, without Salah, may find he plays 90 minutes more often too.

Richarlison, Tottenham (6.8)

The Brazilian is in good form, returning points in five or his past six games. His position as a striker is helping him find lots of chances and take plenty of shots on goal, and the results are obvious. With Son Heung-min now away with South Korea and expected to go deep into the Asian Cup, Richarlison may find those early substitutions (he is regularly being brought off just after the hour) are less frequent as other players rotate in and out of the side.

Pervis Estupinan, Brighton (4.9)

Estupinan returned to the Brighton side after an injury layoff and hit the ground running with a goal against Spurs, reminding FPL managers of his attacking threat. Brighton are nowhere near as defensively sound as they were last season and that will count against Estupinan’s points, but he remains one of the most potent attacking forces among FPL defenders. What’s more, Brighton’s fixtures are good for the foreseeable future, and his price is reasonable.

Story continues

Pervis Estupinan scored against Tottenham (REUTERS)

The Palace winger is in sensational form with four returns in his past four games, including that brace against Brentford that brought managers who owned him (only 1.5% of total FPL players) 15 points. Palace have a tricky trip to the Emirates up next to face Arsenal, but after that they have a good run against some leaky defences including Sheffield United and Burnley, both of whom visit Selhurst Park. If you’re looking to sell Salah and raise some funds to buy Erling Haaland, Olise could be a smart option.