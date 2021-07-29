FP Canada Publishes 2020-21 Annual Report

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ today published its fiscal 2020-21 Annual Report, titled Resolve. Resilience. Renewal. The report highlights key developments and celebrates the many achievements at FP Canada, and its two divisions: the FP Canada Standards Council™ and the FP Canada Institute™.

In a year that tested us in unprecedented ways, FP Canada focused on delivering its strategic goals and priorities and supported professional financial planners, students, volunteers and developed new resources to help Canadians navigate the challenges. Significant achievements during the 2020-21 fiscal year (April 2020—March 2021) include:

Industry recognition and adoption of Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification.

The launch of the Advanced Certificate in 3H Financial Planning™, our first comprehensive continuous professional development program designed to help existing Certified Financial Planner ® professionals develop essential skills in 3H Financial Planning ™ i.e., planning that is Human, Holistic, and Honest.

The launch of FP Retired™ status to continue to recognize CFP ® professionals, QAFP professionals who have retired from the profession, and to encourage them to maintain connection with the profession.

In partnership with Institut Québécois de Planification Financière (IQPF), released the updated the Canadian Financial Planning Definitions, Standards & Competencies .

The first virtual Financial Planning Week which broke all previous attendance records. More than 1,750 financial professionals attended from across Canada, including almost 900 people taking part for the first time.

"FP Canada had a strong year, as we continued to successfully deliver on our mandate of championing better financial wellness for all Canadians," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "As you read through the report you will find many examples of FP Canada's resolve and resilience and that we remain alert to the changing needs of professional financial planners, now and into the future."

"FP Canada has done a commendable job of delivering on its mandate in such a challenging year. Thank you to all FP Canada staff, volunteers and board members for their commitment, dedication and hard work," said Martin Dupras, Pl. Fin., Chair, FP Canada Board of Directors.

FP Canada Standards Council Report

Published alongside FP Canada's Annual Report is the FP Canada Standards Council 2020 Report. The Standards Council sets, maintains and enforces financial planning standards for CFP professionals and QAFP professionals in Canada, to protect the public interest thereby fostering trust in the financial planning profession.

The Standards Council is also responsible for developing and delivering certification exams. In a series of firsts, the Standards Council offered candidates the option to write CFP exam and QAFP exam either at an in-person test centre or through online proctoring. For added flexibility and choice, the CFP exam window was extended to three days rather than the usual one day; additionally, the annual exam cycle was updated to add a third administration for 2021-22 fiscal year.

In 2020, the Standards Council enhanced the enforcement approach to deliver greater transparency to the public. Financial planners and members of the public now have access to detailed information on allegations against a CFP professional or a QAFP professional and decisions issued by a Discipline Hearing Panel are now published in full on FPCanada.ca.

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are nearly 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP certification and QAFP certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

