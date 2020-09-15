Foyt: Bourdais’ ability to boost smaller teams was key to appeal

Bourdais was today confirmed as a Foyt-Chevrolet driver for 2021, but the announcement also revealed that he will also compete in the remaining IndyCar races of the 2020 season.

The 37-time Indy car race winner, who was dumped by Dale Coyne Racing-Honda last November, found himself a fulltime IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship ride in a JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R this year, where he has elevated the squad to regular podium finishers. Consequently, he and co-driver Joao Barbosa currently sit second in the points table, ahead of all the Mazda and Acura drivers.

Mustang Sampling JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi of Sebastien Bourdais, Joao Barbosa at Road America.

However, he also signed up to race at four IndyCar events in the #14 AJ Foyt entry, only to see three of those events fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic’s repercussions. However, Foyt and Bourdais have managed to replace two of those rounds by employing him for the Harvest Grand Prix double-header, while their agreement for St. Petersburg – the season opener that is now the season finale – still stands.

“We thought it made great sense to get this started now,” said Foyt. “Not sure what the testing rules are going to look like for next year, so we wanted to get Seb in the car as early as we could. Good to get this done, announce it…

“We wanted to give us the best chance to go into 2021 being competitive. I have no doubt he can get the job done. I think our pit stops and our engineering is in a good place, but we'll continue to work on it to make it better. And whoever his teammate is going to be, I think will benefit from Sebastien being there.”

While Bourdais’ major success came in the last five years of Champ Car with the dominant Newman/Haas Racing team, clinching the final four titles and amassing 31 wins and 31 poles before an 18-month foray in Formula 1, it’s what he achieved since his return to U.S. open-wheel racing that helped cement him as a target for Foyt. As in his current role at JDC/Miller in IMSA, Bourdais brought not only his driving talent but also helped steer the engineering direction of Dale Coyne Racing, KV Racing and even Jay Penske’s Dragon Racing squad, resulting in multiple wins and podiums.

Foyt said he noted those qualities in the preseason tests conducted with Bourdais at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring.

“Any time you look at Sebastien's résumé, it's pretty impressive,” said Foyt. “What I've been impressed by is what he did even going to smaller teams. I think he brought a lot to those teams and helped them. I think we saw that even in testing – he's very good at knowing what he wants out of a racecar. His feedback was exceptional. The engineers were really impressed. It just seemed to click really well.”

He later expanded on the theme, stating: “Everyone knows we're one of the smaller teams in the paddock, but I think the way the IndyCar formula is now, you can still be very competitive. Our goal is to grow. [Signing Bourdais] is a big piece of that. But as well, we know Sebastien can get the job done.

The Foyt #14 this year has so far been shared between rookie Dalton Kellett (pictured) and Tony Kanaan. Kellett will switch to the #41 for the Harvest GP as Bourdais takes over #14.

