Foymount Road rebuild is delayed

Pembroke – With two landowners holding out on selling property to the County of Renfrew for widening/reconstruction on Foymount Road there is some concern about when – and how – the work will be done.

“There are two still talking to me,” County of Renfrew Manger of Infrastructure Taylor Harnath told a special committee meeting of the Operations Committee last Wednesday, just prior to the Renfrew County council meeting. “I’m at the point where I will contact our design consultant to see if we can design around them or find a different design around them.”

His comments came right as the committee discussed approving a purchase of land from another property owner for road widening on the same stretch of road, also known as County Road 512. That property was purchased for just under $1,000.

“There are many more to come,” he added.

The section of Highway 512 and the reconstruction has been a painfully slow process in part due to the reluctance of a few property owners to sell land to the county for the work to be done in widening the windy road. While the work was slated to be completed this year, it was moved to 2022 when it became apparent it would have been impossible to proceed without the particular parcels of land sold for the road widening and design changes.

The portion which had been presented for sale to the county was quickly approved by the committee. This particular section of road was expedited for purchase because the property owners are doing a severance, Mr. Harnath explained.

The Operations report noted negotiations of property purchases for road allowance widening to accommodate the reconstruction of the road are ongoing. Once all are finalized the remainder will be brought forward to committee and council for approval.

Arnprior county councillor Dan Lynch questioned how many properties are involved in this reconstruction.

“I’m waiting on two to agree in principle and a number of signed documents to be submitted,” Mr. Harnath said. “There are more than 20 in all that will be purchased from.”

Warden Debbie Robinson questioned if the project would be able to move forward in the spring. Mr. Harnath said if the two property owners don’t come to an agreement, the next step is looking at a different design. He said if all the land purchases were completed, the work could begin.

“I’ve asked Taylor and Lee (County Director of Public Works and Engineering Lee Perkins) to have a consultation with the local municipality in the hopes they can apply some pressure locally to the two outstanding landowners as well,” CAO Paul Moreau said. “We want to work closely with Bonnechere Valley.”

Mr. Moreau said he had an intuitive feeling there could be further hold ups from the property owners.

“I want to make sure we manage the concern with the two landowners,” he said. “Otherwise, we are going to be back where we were.”

When the report and the sale came for approval at council later that morning, BV Mayor Jennifer Murphy pointed out those property owners were not part of the holdouts.

“Can you give me an indication where we are with the other four?” she asked.

Mr. Perkins said some agreements are in place. He said there were two individuals who have not agreed to the sale.

“We have actually gone back to our design team to see if we can alter the roadway,” he added.

BV recently requested a lowered speed limit on this section of 512, describing the road as being in a dangerous condition, especially with winter coming. This section of road is now lowered to 60 kph from 80 kph. Council said this was done as a temporary measure until the road was repaired and widened by the county.

The planned work on Highway 512 is for little over six kilometres. Over $3 million was budgeted for the project and $1.6 million is being carried over to 2022 for planned work.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader