Foxtons reports lower revenue but says London residential market has gained momentum

Foxtons saw revenues fall 10% in the third quarter, but the estate agency group said it has seen the London residential market gain momentum.

The company, led by Nic Budden and known for its fleet of Mini Coopers, said business activity significantly increased in the three months to September 30, with valuations, instructions, applicant numbers and viewings all considerably up on last year across both lettings and sales.

In total revenues decreased 10% to £28.5 million, with the housing market starting to bounce back from a much tougher second quarter when the Covid-19 lockdown started.

Estate agents and housebuilders suffered at the start of the lockdown as people were urged to avoid moving where possible and viewings stopped. Restrictions were eased in May, and there has been pent-up demand for properties since.

A stamp duty holiday has also enticed people.

However, Foxtons’ Budden cautioned: “Although the London residential market has gained momentum, we remain cautious as economic uncertainty causes more sales transactions to fall through and is putting downward pressure on rents.”

