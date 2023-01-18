Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Foxtons Group's (LON:FOXT) stock is up by a considerable 35% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study Foxtons Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Foxtons Group is:

4.2% = UK£5.2m ÷ UK£124m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.04.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Foxtons Group's Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

When you first look at it, Foxtons Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Foxtons Group's five year net income decline of 5.6% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared Foxtons Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 6.1% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is FOXT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FOXT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Foxtons Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 29% (that is, a retention ratio of 71%), the fact that Foxtons Group's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Foxtons Group has been paying dividends over a period of nine years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 31%. Still, forecasts suggest that Foxtons Group's future ROE will rise to 8.1% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Foxtons Group's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

