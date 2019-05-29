Fox's Mike Joy: NASCAR races would disappear if TV coverage didn't have advertisers

NASCAR announcer Mike Joy believes team sponsors who don't buy ad time on Fox are getting "free exposure" from the network. (Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

Is NASCAR team sponsors paying television broadcasts for ad space the key to NASCAR’s continued existence? Fox’s Mike Joy certainly thinks so.

Wednesday, Joy curiously tweeted that companies who sponsor NASCAR teams and cars but don’t pay for advertising on Fox were getting “free exposure” from the network.

Ad enhancements are an integral part of sports broadcast on free TV and cable.



Coke is a major sponsor, unlike MANY team sponsors who benefit from free exposure but never spend a dime advertising on the race telecast. #WhyBuyTheCow? https://t.co/v1zH7qD8v0 — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) May 29, 2019

The concept of “free exposure” for a paying sponsor is laughably untrue given that companies like M&Ms, Ally, Smithfield and others pay what they do to sponsor teams in the Cup Series because the races are televised. Independent of any additional television advertising purchases, companies would be paying far, far less to sponsor a NASCAR team if races were not on TV.

Joy then doubled-down when a user pointed out that a team paying to sponsor a car in a televised race is, in fact, not getting free exposure.

Its a many sided problem... some teams are telling car sponsors #WeWillGetYouTheMilkForFree so don't buy TV time. If TV has no advertisers, there is no telecast, no audience, no right$ fee$. Shortly followed by no car sponsors, then no race. https://t.co/vNO6ONz8o9 — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) May 29, 2019

(1 of 2) A brand sponsors teams and venues to raise awareness and create a shared affinity. Commercials on the event broadcast help explain the benefits of you buying the product. — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) May 29, 2019

(2 of 2) If TV can't attract sponsors, how can they pay their production costs? How can they pay million$ each week to the teams/tracks/Nascar? — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) May 29, 2019

Fox and NBC paying NASCAR over $2B

While some teams are scraping together sponsorship wherever they can, NASCAR and tracks are still relatively healthy because of the financial commitment Fox and NBC have made to the series. The two networks are in the middle of a $2.4 billion deal with NASCAR that runs through 2024.

Fox and NBC obviously have to make money through advertising to make that deal worth it for them, especially in the face of the Cup Series’ declining television ratings. Most, if not all, NASCAR fans understand that sponsor revenue is important to teams, tracks and television networks.

But — possibly because of that deal’s daunting commitment — Joy has the order of importance incredibly backwards. Sponsors are far more important to the product itself and its participants, not the product’s broadcasters.

Fox and NBC are paying what they are to sponsor NASCAR because of the product, a product that’s enhanced by multi-million dollar team sponsors. If teams are forced to scale back or shut down because of a lack of sponsorship, the on-track product suffers. And so does Fox’s broadcast.

In the crazy world where there is no product because of a lack of team and car sponsors, there is no race for Fox to broadcast. It’s that simple.

While Joy (and potentially others at Fox) would argue that a sponsor should spend significantly on both a team sponsorship and a television ad buy with the network, it’s better for the product itself if a sponsor instead spends all of that money with the team in the goal of running up front more often and, in turn, getting more TV time. There’s a reason why Fox’s strongarm attempt to get team sponsors to pony up for network advertising in 2001 hilariously failed.

If, as Joy contends, Fox had to get out of the racing broadcast business because companies chose not to invest in in-race commercials and sponsor plugs, NASCAR would survive. The television deal would be assuredly be reworked at a lower rate with a different television network or streaming service because there’s still a relatively sizeable weekly audience that watches the product.

That lower rate would impact teams as well as tracks and NASCAR itself. But NASCAR teams get just 25 percent of the series’ TV revenue through race and end-of-season purse money. Direct sponsorship is and would still be the primary source of income for teams in a slimmed-down series.

And besides, there are hundreds of auto races held every summer weekend across North America that aren’t televised. Believe it or not, racing can and does exist without television coverage. And NASCAR has — and still would — exist if there was no television coverage of its top levels.

While TV has played a pivotal role in the growth of NASCAR from a regional to national series, that coverage only exists because of the demand that NASCAR generated in the first place. The platform was provided for the product. The product was not provided for the platform. Everyone should realize that.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

