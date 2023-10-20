Fox on vandalism spree in a dog cafe caught red-handed

A fox has forced a west London dog cafe to close after it was caught red-handed during a vandalism spree.

Alicia Ung, who owns Pawsitive Café in Notting Hill, said when she arrived to work on Sunday she initially thought the premises had been broken into.

When she found the fox inside it was peering around a corner at her and looked "frightened".

Ms Ung said the fox caused "thousands of pounds of damage" and had ripped sofas and broken glass everywhere.

Images and video clips posted to social media show the fox had torn chunks of foam from an entire row of orange banquette seating and at least half a dozen chairs, as well as breaking crockery and glass and leaving tiny blood-stained pawprints over walls, floors and surfaces.

The fox had even managed to break into food containers, leaving piles of kibbles strewn on the ground.

Ms Ung said the fox was humanely captured by the RSPCA, and a member of staff from the charity said the fox appeared to be fine, having only suffered a minor cut.

Ms Ung, who opened the cafe in 2021, said it was her first business and she had been inspired by her love for "my best friend, Domino the Dalmatian".

Since the incident, hundreds of messages of support have come in, with customers even offering to pitch in with refurbishments or sending her cakes and offering money to help the cafe reopen, she explained.

"I always believe that everything happens for a reason, and I'm choosing to view this incident as a blessing in disguise," Ms Ung added.

She said she was "incredibly grateful for all the love and support everyone has been sending", adding her team is "working hard to reopen".

