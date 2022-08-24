Fox Unveils 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Corp. unveiled its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report Tuesday, revealing the company’s approach to corporate giving, environmental, social and governance, employee benefits and resources, diversity and inclusion, and data security during its fiscal year 2022, which Variety has obtained exclusively.

Covering corporate activities from June 2021-2022, the new Fox CSR report showcases the Rupert Murdoch-founded company’s philanthropic “Fox Forward” initiatives that focus on “serving veterans, active-duty military members and first responders; enhancing educational opportunities and providing support for underserved students and teachers; providing global disaster relief assistance; and investing in local communities through partnerships, financial donations, volunteer efforts and magnification across Fox’s media assets,” per the media giant.

Formed three years ago as a result of the sale of Fox’s 20th Century studio assets to Disney, the so-called “New Fox” portfolio, which includes Fox broadcast network, Fox News, Fox Television Stations, Fox Sports and ad-supported streamer Tubi, has contributed more than $20 million to communities through these Fox Forward initiatives benefiting more than 1,000 organizations, including U.S.VETS, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Feeding America, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Police Athletic League and Together We Rise, per Fox.

Over the past fiscal year alone, Fox made $1 million contributions to the American Red Cross’ Southern and Midwest Tornadoes Campaign, as well as their Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Ukraine, and Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

In its 2022 report, Fox touts that the company was recognized as “top employer” for the year by DiversityComm, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and Black EOE Journal” and says it has received “high workplace scores from LGBTQ+ and disability advocates.”

Fox says it has offered workshops and webinars to “foster more engaged and dynamic allies for our LGBTQ+ communities,” throughout the past year, “working with organizations like Straight for Equality, a PFLAG national program.”

Fox notes it has several talent recruitment initiatives and offers paid internships to “build a diverse pipeline of early-career talent and emerging leaders.”

“The Executive Vice President of Human Resources and the Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion monitor and oversee diversity initiatives and data on an ongoing basis,” the Fox CSR states. “Moreover, we have voluntarily posted on our corporate website our 2021 Employment Information Report, showing the race, ethnicity and gender of our U.S. employees. For example, by the end of 2021, our first/mid-level officials and managers were approximately 41.7% female and 30.6% non-White. Similarly, our employees categorized as professionals were 36.7% female and 35.3% non-White.”

Looking at diversity, during its third fiscal year, Fox says it focused on these sustainability efforts, among others:

• Completed our second carbon footprint study, which has helped identify trends, hot spots and feasible reduction targets to set.

• Provided additional transparency into our activities and best practice certifications. We engaged a consultant to perform an ISO 14001 gap analysis and have begun implementation of our environmental management system.

• Focused on additional solutions to reduce waste from our FOX Studio Lot food outlets, such as making disposable items available only upon request and eliminating individual condiment packets.

“At Fox Corporation, our responsibility to be an active and engaged corporate citizen is held as a core value and Fox has cultivated the kind of relationship with our viewers, employees and stakeholders that provides us with opportunities to positively affect our communities,” Fox Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement to Variety. “I am very proud of our Fox family and partners for their contributions this year as we continue to move Fox forward together.”

See the full Fox CSR report below.

