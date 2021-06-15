Fox Sports Taps OWN’s Wendy Luckenbill As SVP Of Brand Communications

Veteran communications executive Wendy Luckenbill has joined Fox Sports as SVP of Brand Communications. Luckenbill moves to Fox Sports after 10 years at OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Harpo Inc. where she served as SVP, Brand Strategy Communications.

Luckenbill will lead digital, brand and entertainment public relations as well as corporate responsibility strategy for Fox Sports. She begins her new role today, reporting to Terri Hines, EVP, Communications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wendy to the Fox Sports family adding her depth of talent and expertise to our communications team,” said Hines. “Wendy’s experience working for some of the biggest names and brands in media and entertainment worldwide will help us continue to amplify the Fox Sports brand and our prominence in the sports entertainment space.”

During her 10 years at OWN, Luckenbill crafted strategic campaigns for the network’s series, documentaries and specials including the critically acclaimed dramas Queen Sugar, Greenleaf and Peabody Award-winning David Makes Man. She also led publicity for OWN’s digital division, which includes Oprah.com and its presence on the newly launched discovery+ streaming app. As part of her Harpo Inc. duties, Luckenbill was a member of the communications team for Oprah Winfrey, working on various projects from Harpo Films to Oprah’s Book Club and more.

Prior to joining OWN, Luckenbill spent ten years at NBC rising through the ranks to Senior Vice President, overseeing publicity for some of the network’s most popular programs including Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, ER and The Office. She helped launch NBC’s digital studio and build the network’s first-ever social media strategy.

“During my career working with some of entertainment’s most iconic brands, I’ve learned that no matter how big your audience, innovative campaigns can deepen connection in dynamic ways, reaching people where they are,” said Luckenbill. “Fox Sports is hands down the industry leader and, as an avid sports enthusiast, this new chapter is going to be a labor of love. I can’t wait to dive in with the team to create exciting new moments for the brand.”

