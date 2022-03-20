Fox Sports presenter Megan Barnard responds to Tom Morris’s ‘degrading’ comments

Emma Kemp
·3 min read
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/AAP
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/AAP

Sports broadcaster Megan Barnard has responded to “degrading” comments made about her by former colleague Tom Morris, saying she has been overwhelmed by support but that coming out “should never be taken out of someone’s hands”.

The Fox Sports presenter’s personal life was thrust into the public sphere last Thursday after the leaking of WhatsApp audio that allegedly contained sexist and homophobic slurs.

On Friday Fox Sports sacked Morris over the “unacceptable” remarks, which were widely shared on social media. Morris subsequently apologised on Twitter for his behaviour, which he called “disgusting and disgraceful”.

The incident sparked a wave of support for Barnard from the media and public, along with key sporting figures including AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan.

“I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support I have received over the past few days in response to the comments about me in the media,” Barnard, who is currently in New Zealand anchoring coverage of the ICC Women’s World Cup, wrote on Instagram. “To everyone who has reached out, thank you.

“Fortunately, I am at a place in my life where I am comfortable with who I am and I can handle something deeply personal becoming public. But had this happened as recently as a few years ago, it would not have been the case.

“Coming out is a process and should never be taken out of someone’s hands. Nor should anyone be spoken about in such a degrading manner. I hope my experience can be a catalyst for change in not just the sports industry, but in every industry.”

Morris was initially suspended while Fox Sports investigated what it described as an “inappropriate audio recording”. There was reportedly a second audio recording unrelated to Barnard.

The network, which holds the rights for matches across a number of codes including the AFL, NRL and cricket, then confirmed his termination based on its “zero tolerance” policy.

“Our culture at Fox Sports is based on a respectful, inclusive environment and a fair go for all,” Fox Sports executive director Steve Crawley said.

“While Tom’s journalism has made a valuable contribution to Fox Sports over the past seven years, the message we became aware of yesterday crossed the line.”

Morris apologised on Friday afternoon via Twitter.

“I would like to unconditionally apologise to everyone for my disgusting and disgraceful comments, which became public yesterday,” he wrote. “I am especially sorry to the person involved. No one should ever, in any place, or at any time, be spoken about in that way.”

The remarks have prompted commentators to publicly condemn the comments, with some describing it as a line-in-the-sand moment for women and people of diverse backgrounds.

Fox Footy and ABC commentator Kelli Underwood said the return to “the dark ages” made her feel “sick in my stomach”, while AFL great Garry Lyon said Fox made the right decision to sack Morris.

“We understand and respect the standards and the values of everyone here at the Foxtel group and we – the on-air group – have a responsibility to live those values and not just pay lip service to them,” Lyon said on Fox Footy on Friday night. “We’ve got to be better, we need to be better.”

Morris received an apology from Luke Beveridge last week, after the Western Bulldogs coach called him a “gutter journalist” and berated him during a post-game press conference over an accurate report around the team’s selection.

