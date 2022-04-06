Fox Sports’ Nick Wright: I’m out as Chiefs fan if they move to Kansas — with a proviso

A spark at last week’s NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, has become a flame in Kansas City.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan told a reporter in the Sunshine State the team has explored the idea of moving to Kansas. The thought of the Chiefs in the Sunflower State irked a number of fans, including one high-profile supporter.

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright, who was born in Kansas City and once worked at KCSP (610 AM), talked about a potential Chiefs move on his new podcast, “What’s Right? With Nick Wright,” which he co-hosts with his son, Damonza.

Wright said a Chiefs stadium in the state of Kansas would end his Chiefs fandom ... eventually.

“There was a rumor they might cross state lines into Kansas. The Kansas City Chiefs are Kansas City, Missouri’s team,” Wright said. “And there is a big difference between being from Missouri and being from Kansas. The audience may not care but Kansas Citians will get it.”

Wright said he gets asked a familiar question when people learn he grew up in Kansas City, and it makes him mad.

It’s why he’d stop cheering for the Chiefs, eventually, if they call the Sunflower State home.

“(T)hey’re like, ‘Oh, you’re from Kansas? No, I’m from Missouri.‘ And the idea of the Chiefs crossing the state line,” Wright said, “well I’m not saying I won’t be a fan. This is what I’m gonna say: If the Chiefs move to Kansas my fandom ends when Patrick Mahomes retires. When Patrick Mahomes retires, I’m out if they move to Kansas.”

Here is Wright talking about the Chiefs: