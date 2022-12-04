Fox Sports horrifies Big Ten Championship viewers with Jim Harbaugh ref cam

No one should have to see Jim Harbaugh this up close. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered what it's like to get the full Jim Harbaugh ref experience, from the frenzied, unblinking eyes staring at you to the constantly agape mouth?

For some reason, Fox decided the country's answer to that question should be "yes." With officials wearing hat cams at the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh went off.

So Fox Sports did what any network would do: replay the feed for viewers to take in the full visage of one of the country's most perpetually irate coaches.

Ref cam brings us up close and personal with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/FaBSIkzbfa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2022

Haunting.

To be fair to Harbaugh, very few of us would look normal when recorded during an argument and aired in slow motion, but the Michigan coach does seem to take the weirdness to another level. It's not just the anger, it's the stare, the feeling that he is slowly moving toward you with no idea what happens when he reaches his destination.

Plenty of Twitter users were certainly disturbed by what they were seeing:

I looked away from the screen for a second and when I turned back Jim Harbaugh was staring through the TV screen into my soul???? — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 4, 2022

That Harbaugh close up was nightmare fuel. — Brandon Champion (@BrandonthaChamp) December 4, 2022

That was wayyyyyy too much Jim Harbaugh on camera. — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) December 4, 2022

So the Ref Cam is just a nightmare? Got it. — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) December 4, 2022

Oh my, that Jim Harbaugh camera angle is terrifying. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) December 4, 2022

Jim Harbaugh just became a meme. Exciting times! — John Buhler (@buhler118) December 4, 2022

Kinda makes you appreciate how hard an official's job can be.