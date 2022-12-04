Fox Sports horrifies Big Ten Championship viewers with Jim Harbaugh ref cam

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
No one should have to see Jim Harbaugh this up close. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered what it's like to get the full Jim Harbaugh ref experience, from the frenzied, unblinking eyes staring at you to the constantly agape mouth?

For some reason, Fox decided the country's answer to that question should be "yes." With officials wearing hat cams at the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh went off.

So Fox Sports did what any network would do: replay the feed for viewers to take in the full visage of one of the country's most perpetually irate coaches.

Haunting.

To be fair to Harbaugh, very few of us would look normal when recorded during an argument and aired in slow motion, but the Michigan coach does seem to take the weirdness to another level. It's not just the anger, it's the stare, the feeling that he is slowly moving toward you with no idea what happens when he reaches his destination.

Plenty of Twitter users were certainly disturbed by what they were seeing:

Kinda makes you appreciate how hard an official's job can be.

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh totally whiffed a few years ago. And he can laugh about it now. Especially since he eventually got it right. The New York Jets coach was San Francisco's defensive coordinator when the 49ers drafted D.J. Reed in the fifth round out of Kansas State in 2018. Saleh loved Reed's overall ability and approach, but had him miscast. It wasn't until Reed went to Seattle two years later that he found his perfect fit. “I screwed that one up because we tried to make D.J