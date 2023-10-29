Advertisement

FOX Sports had some issues during the TV broadcast between Fresno State and UNLV

Anthony Galaviz
·1 min read
Screen grab from FS1

FOX Sports had some technical difficulties during the Fresno State and UNLV college football game on Saturday night.

The picture froze after an incomplete pass and then the screen was pixelated before going into commercial for at least five minutes on FS1 during the second quarter..

See for yourself.

During that time, FOX was showing repeated promos.

Finally, problems were fixed and returned to action when the Bulldogs received the punt.

Still, fans noticed the snafu by the network.

Fox didn’t haven’t any problems since returning from the glitch.