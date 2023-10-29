FOX Sports had some issues during the TV broadcast between Fresno State and UNLV

FOX Sports had some technical difficulties during the Fresno State and UNLV college football game on Saturday night.

The picture froze after an incomplete pass and then the screen was pixelated before going into commercial for at least five minutes on FS1 during the second quarter..

See for yourself.

During that time, FOX was showing repeated promos.

Finally, problems were fixed and returned to action when the Bulldogs received the punt.

Still, fans noticed the snafu by the network.

Wats wrong wit the tv with the UNLV vs Fresno State game — 5 am in Dricki basement (@Melly__Mel15) October 29, 2023

i went to fresno st so when this unlv at fresno state broadcast went off the air i said its def fresno so its very valid that the fs1 announcers are blaming the trucks in fresno — Daniel (@5teelerfan) October 29, 2023

@SickosCommittee you seeing the mid snap commercial break for the Fresno State UNLV game on FS1? — John Speers (@jwspeers103) October 29, 2023

Fox didn’t haven’t any problems since returning from the glitch.