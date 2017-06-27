Fox Sports, Facebook team up to stream Champions League

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fox Sports is partnering with Facebook to stream Champions League matches through Facebook Live next season.

Fox announced Tuesday that it will stream games in the United States on the Fox Sports Facebook page and the FOX Deportes Facebook page beginning in September with group stage play.

The deal will include two live game streams per match day in the group stage, along with four round-of-16 matches and four quarterfinals.

Fox Sports says last year's Champions League final won by Real Madrid drew 98 million interactions on Facebook by about 34 million users.