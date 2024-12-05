Fox Sports' Erin Andrews Expertly Claps Back After Online Critic Calls Her 'Too Old' For TV

Erin Andrews became the MVP of clapbacks this week after an online critic took aim at her appearance.

The Fox Sports reporter was hit with startling vitriol following an on-camera interview with Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, which aired on Thanksgiving Day after the Cowboys beat the New York Giants.

“Erin Andrews is too old now. Can visibly see the wrinkles on the HD,” one viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in reference to high-definition TV. “It’s been a great run for Erin, but it’s time for a younger blonde/brunette to take over.”

Andrews, 46, responded to the criticism with a confident quip.

“Don’t even think you need HD to see them,” she wrote on X around 2 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday. “But appreciating you pointing them out bud!”

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews received support from fans this week after a social media user took aim at her appearance. Wesley Hitt via Getty Images

Many sports fans were quick to express their support for Andrews.

“You are still beautiful, but more importantly, you are very, very good at your job,” wrote country musician Cooper Wade. “Those of us that know & love sports appreciate you for how good you are at your job and you have always been that way. The other people watch sports for the politics and the fleeting pretty faces.”

Tom Brew, a Sports Illustrated journalist, wrote in response to Andrews’ critic: “Erin is terrific at her job, and it’s not about age. It’s about wisdom, and you have none. I hope Erin keeps doing her thing for a long time.”

Andrews has spoken out about being the target of ageist and misogynist commentary on more than one occasion.

On a November episode of her “Calm Down” podcast, she shared her experience reporting live from an NFL game in Florida. Andrews recalled how her sweaty appearance in the roughly 90-degree heat drew a menopause-related remark from a social media user.

“Some asshole wrote, it’s hot flashes,” she said. “Shut up! It’s [being] outside for five hours. Enough!”

Related...