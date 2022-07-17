Fox Sports apologizes for overlaying Yankees and Red Sox logos on World Trade Center site

Fox Sports made a bizarre choice for a Baseball Night in America graphic. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The biggest misstep of Saturday's New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox didn't come on the field.

Broadcaster Fox Sports saw a swift backlash during the game, part of its Baseball Night in America telecast, after it came out of a commercial break with a graphic depicting the two rivals' logos overlaid onto the reflecting pools of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Any nationally televised Yankees game is going to see a number of New York City establishing shots, but it's not hard to see why many felt this was in bad taste:

Fox WYD pic.twitter.com/uyp6TiLK5E — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 17, 2022

The reflecting pools sit on the former sites of the World Trade Center and feature the names of 2,983 victims, including first responders, flight passengers and World Trade Center workers, inscribed on their side walls.

Fox Sports would soon issue an apology Sunday afternoon, saying that they exercised "poor judgment" in airing the graphic.

“During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," a spokesperson for Fox Sports wrote in a statement. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision.”

While the backlash grew, the Yankees proceeded to register a one-sided win, defeating the Red Sox 14-1 to improve their record to an MLB-best 63-28. They now lead the AL East by 13 games, the largest division lead in baseball.