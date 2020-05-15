Fox Sports Announcer Joe Buck Says NFL Games Will Use Fake Crowd Noise, Virtual Fan Images
Say it ain’t so, Joe. Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck said today that NFL broadcasts on his network will use recordings of crowd noise and fake images of fans in the stands if the league’s games are barred from having real fans attend.
Buck made the revelations while talking to Andy Cohen on the Sirius XM show Radio Andy. He said using those deceptive tactics was a “done deal” as the network preps for an NFL season that may be played in empty stadiums because of the pandemic.
“I think Fox and these networks have to put crowd noise under us to make it as normal a viewing experience at home,” Buck said. “I know they’ll do it.”
Buck said the faux fan noises and images will be used to make the games “a normal viewing experience at home.”
“I think whoever’s going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react, depending on what just happened on the field, so it’s really important.”
To further add to the experience, Fox will add “virtual fans,” Buck said, “so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is jam-packed and, in fact, it’ll be empty.”
Buck didn’t address whether the network will tell fans upfront that the broadcasts are enhanced and the ethics of doing it.
