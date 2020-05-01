Fox Sets Unscripted Series ‘Celebrity Watch Party’ Featuring Rob Lowe, Raven-Symoné

Click here to read the full article.

Fox announced Thursday that it has greenlit a new unscripted series titled “Celebrity Watch Party.”

Debuting May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the hour-long show will feature celebrities and their families filming themselves in their own homes and reacting to the week’s most interesting television shows and events. Guests in the premiere episode will include Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec.

“’Celebrity Watch Party’ is a fantastically innovative, clever and culturally relevant format that brings families together to celebrate all the best films, entertainment shows and news on television on any given week,” said Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials for Fox Entertainment. “We’ve got some incredible personalities inviting us into their homes and onto their couches for an hour of pure fun with them, their families and the viewers at home.”

The show is based on the U.K. format “Gogglebox” from Studio Lambert. More than 35 countries have produced shows based on the format to date.

“We’re delighted so many famous people love the idea of this show and want to be part of it,” said Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert. “It’s a show which asserts the indispensable role of TV in the fabric of people’s lives and the way it’s at the heart of the nation’s weekly conversation, especially in these unusual times.”

“Celebrity Watch Party” is produced by Studio Lambert. Becca Walker, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton, Tania Alexander, Tim Harcourt and Lambert serve as executive producers.

